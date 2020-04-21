While the coronavirus pandemic has put the kibosh on concerts around the country as artists postpone or cancel events altogether, the music has never stopped.
A number of big-name musicians for weeks have been isolating and sharing live performances on social media for fans adhering to social distancing guidelines, including Radiohead, Alicia Keys, Dave Matthews, John Legend and even Garth Brooks — who recently had a Facebook Live audience of 3.4 million viewers, according to a recent USA Today article.
Sunday marked one of the largest ever virtual gatherings of musicians with Global Citizen’s production curated by Lady Gaga titled “One World: Together at Home,” a concert aimed at raising money for COVID-19 relief efforts. The concert, which featured stars like Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez and Paul McCartney was live streamed on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Amazon Prime, Tidal, Apple platforms and beyond.
According to Hollywood Reporter, more than 2.1 million viewers tuned into the digital concert that raised over $127 million to support front-line workers impacted by COVID-19, the deadly and highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
But it’s not just household names who are taking to the internet to share their music. Several East Idaho artists are also using social media to share some positivity in the form of a “quarantine song of the day,” or at least the week.
One of the most consistent voices in East Idaho has been Pocatello resident Jake Kratochvil, a vocalist and guitarist for the local folk rock and alternative country hybrid band Sons of Bannock.
Kratochvil posted his first quarantine song of the day to Facebook on March 25, the same day Gov. Brad Little issued his statewide stay-home order that has been extended until at least the end of April.
“Music is basically like a medicine for people,” Kratochvil said when asked why he started the daily song series. “It makes us feel good, gives us a bit of sanity in these crazy times and just takes you away to a place we all know and love. For many, music is a way of escaping what we are really facing and in today’s constant barrage of gloom and doom it’s nice to have a little outlet. Just like a smile, music truly is a boundless, universal language.”
Not just an attempt to put some positivity on his followers’ timelines, Kratochvil said the daily song series is just as much about maintaining his own sanity and happiness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our band typically gets together to play every Wednesday and have not met once since the social distancing guidelines were put in place last month,” Kratochvil said. “It has just been killing us not being able to jam like we used to.”
Most of the songs Kratochvil has been posting are of the folk rock and Americana genres, including songs by musicians such as Townes Van Zandt, Todd Snyder and Steve Earle. When the folk legend John Prine died of COVID-19-related causes on April 7, Kratochvil was sure to pay homage to one of his biggest musical inspirations by covering one of Prine’s favorite songs, a tune Blaze Foley wrote in 1977 called “Clay Pigeons.”
Prine covered the song on his Grammy Award-winning 2005 album “Fair & Square.”
“Obviously, it hurt losing a musical hero of mine in John Prine. He was a huge inspiration to me playing folk songs growing up,” Kratochvil said. “When he died, it was a no-brainier to show tribute to a legend like him and do a few of his favorite songs.”
Kratochvil has also belted out a few of his own original tunes as well as some acoustic versions of popular Sons of Bannock songs such as “Modern Troubadour,” “Brokedown Blazer Blues” and “My New Friend.”
Kratochvil has been creative in choosing various backdrops for his videos, which include popular outdoor recreation areas in the Gate City area such as Trail Creek, City Creek and numerous spots along the Portneuf River.
Kratochvil averages dozens of comments and shares as well as over a hundred reactions to each post, but a video shot in Lava Hot Springs and around East Fish Creek with an accompanying song recorded in Kratochvil’s at-home studio seems to be gaining the most attention.
Aside from coronavirus news, most of what the internet has been talking about in recent weeks is Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary, which chronicles the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, leading up to his 22-year federal prison sentence for several wildlife violations and the murder-for-hire plot of animal rights activist Carole Baskin.
Dubbed the “Liger King” song, Kratochvil and his fellow Pocatello musician and friend Jared Elliott, took a song of Joe Exotic’s from the documentary and put an East Idaho spin on it by tying in the infamous Ligertown near Lava Hot Springs of the mid 1990’s. The compound featured over 40 big cats, including tiger-lion hybrids called Ligers, and became famous when authorities had to track and kill more than a dozen wild cats that had escaped.
“I have been obsessed with Ligertown for years and have just always thought it was fascinating,” Kratochvil said. “When this “Tiger King” documentary came out my buddy Jared and I decided to go to the Ligertown spot and recreate one of the songs from the show. We took influence from the Lonely Island boys, who do funny sketches like that with videos.”
Kratochvil continued, “People loved it and thought it was super funny, but we really didn’t care if they liked it or not because we had a blast making it. It was weird walking down the main streets of Lava and it being empty, though.”
Kratochvil is not the only East Idahoan shredding it online. Pocatello resident Shawn Barnby, the vocalist and guitarist for WhistlePigs, a Pocatello folk/Americana band with a splash of bluegrass, has also posted numerous quarantine songs to his Facebook page. Barnby has been putting up acoustic covers, WhistlePigs originals as well as some of his own solo work.
”Music is medicine,” Barnby said. “It’s soothing, especially, I imagine, for those more isolated than others during these times. If I can come in to someone’s home virtually and play them a song, maybe give them some comfort even, then I’ve done a good thing. It makes me feel more connected, too. Keeps me grounded.”
Austin Whittle, an Idaho Falls solo musician with the stage name Austin Glenn and a guitarist and backup vocalist for the Idaho Falls cover band Desert Harp, has also posted a few songs to his personal Facebook page, with his cover of “The Kill” by 30 Seconds to Mars gaining the most attention.
“Not only does this give me a challenge of producing high-quality video and audio music videos, it’s an opportunity to make people happy and that’s all I can ask,” Whittle said. “None of us want to feel alone, music is an ultimate healer, and it’s nice to help in any way I can while we are all going through this together.”
And lastly, Pocatello solo songwriter Joe Robertson, who usually plays the guitar, stepped out of his comfort zone last month and shared a version of him covering Neil Young’s song called “Out on the Weekend” on the piano.
“From the cradle to the grave, each of us are moved and comforted by one universal thing, and that’s music,” Robertson said. “In the best of times, it helps us celebrate. In the worst of times, it gives us hope. Whether creating or appreciating music, it is essential for a full and rich life. I can only hope my songs help someone feel better, if even for just three minutes at a time.”