In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, President Russell M. Nelson speaks during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference in Salt Lake City. For the first time in more than 60 years, top leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered speeches at the faith's signature conference this weekend without anyone in the audience in the latest illustration of how the coronavirus pandemic is altering worship practices around the world.