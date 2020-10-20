Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday.
There were 67 new cases in Bannock County, 3 in Bear Lake County, 22 in Bingham County, 5 in Butte County, 6 in Caribou County, 13 in Franklin County, 1 in Oneida County and 1 in Power County.
Tuesday's new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Idaho to 4,550. Southeastern Idaho Public Health reports that 3,632 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.