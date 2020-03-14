DRIGGS — A woman has tested positive for coronavirus in East Idaho's Teton County.
Teton Valley Health and Eastern Idaho Public Health announced this first confirmed case of the virus in East Idaho during a Saturday night press conference in Driggs.
Idaho health officials announced the state's first coronavirus case on Friday. There were four other Idaho cases including the one in East Idaho announced on Saturday bringing the state's total number of coronavirus infected individuals to five. As of Sunday morning no one had died of the virus in Idaho.
The female Teton County resident under the age of 60 who tested positive experienced mild symptoms after coming in contact with a person who was confirmed to have the virus in a neighboring state.
The Teton County woman alerted Teton Valley Health on Thursday and was tested on Thursday evening. Her test was sent to the Idaho Bureau of Labs.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, she was confirmed to be presumptive positive for COVID-19. The woman has remained at home since Thursday. TVH and EIPH are collecting information on her travel history and are in the process of notifying individuals who possibly risked exposure.
When asked, EIPH Community Health Division Director James Corbett said the infected woman has not been in contact with local schools, but did not clarify that statement.
During Saturday night's press conference, no other identifying information was released in order to protect the woman's privacy.
Nikki Ripplinger, TVH infection preventionist, said during the press conference that TVH has been preparing since January for the arrival of the coronavirus. TVH has been working and communicating with the state, Teton County, Teton School District and local governments, as well as following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, doing training drills, and following proper personal protective equipment protocol.
Geri Rackow, the district director of East Idaho Public Health, commended TVH for the great job it has done handing this positive case as well as its proactive actions.
Rackow added that there is no indication of community spread and that the coronavirus risk remains low to the public. She asked that people in Teton Valley continue to take everyday measures such as hand-washing, avoiding sick people and large crowds, practicing social distancing, and staying home if they feel sick.
Rackow said that EIPH is not recommending that the Teton School District close schools at this time.
TVH CEO Keith Gnagey said that many residents have approached TVH about counseling and testing. He said only those who fit the CDC and Idaho Public Health guidelines have been tested by TVH.
TVH has sent five tests to the Bureau of Labs since the end of February with the woman being the only person thus far to test positive.