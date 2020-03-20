Three new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the eastern region of the state, local health officials announced.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported Bingham County's first case — a 37-year-old man — late Friday afternoon while Eastern Idaho Public Health announced late Saturday afternoon that a woman under the age of 50 from Teton County and a man under the age of 70 from Madison County had tested positive for the virus. All three individuals are self-isolating at their homes and have not been hospitalized.
In response to the three new cases, local health officials are urging area residents to step up their efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in the community.
“Protecting and preserving the health and safety of our residents is at the very core of what we do,” said Maggie Mann, the director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health. “We are calling on each of you to follow public health guidance to help protect your families and prevent the virus from spreading. We must all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus.”
Southeastern Idaho Public Health provided the following prevention advice:
· If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.
· Avoiding people who are sick
· Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
· Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
· Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
· Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
In addition Southeastern Idaho Public Health has opened a call center to field questions from the community about the coronavirus. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can reach the call center at (208) 234-5875.
Prior to the new cases being announced, Teton and Madison counties each had one confirmed coronavirus case.
Teton County's first coronavirus case was announced on March 14. East Idaho health officials said that individual is a woman under the age of 60 who contracted coronavirus from an infected person in a neighboring state. The woman is self-isolating at her Teton County home, health officials said.
On March 17 East Idaho health officials said a male Brigham Young University-Idaho student tested positive for the virus. The student, who's in his 20s, is currently in self-isolation at his Rexburg apartment. Health officials believe he contracted coronavirus while visiting an out-of-state area where the virus is prevalent.
Local health officials said the new Teton County case — the woman under age 50 — likely contracted coronavirus while traveling outside of the United States. It's not yet been determined how the other two new cases — the 37-year-old Bingham County man and the Madison County man under age 70 — became infected, local health officials said.
The Bingham County man was tested for coronavirus after visiting his doctor for treatment of cold and flu symptoms. Southeastern Idaho Public Health was informed of his positive test results late Friday afternoon and held a press conference at its Pocatello headquarters less than an hour later to announce the news.
Local health officials said the Bingham County man is currently experiencing mild to moderate coronavirus symptoms and they're encouraged about his chances for survival.
Less information was released about the two other new cases, except that the Teton County woman under age 50 tested positive on Friday and the Madison County man under age 70 tested positive on Saturday.
Including the three new confirmed cases from the eastern region of Idaho, there were 42 confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho as of early Saturday evening. On Thursday, there were 23 coronavirus cases in the state.
Over 1,200 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus thus far, with less than 4 percent of those results coming back positive, local health officials said.
Thus far there have been no coronavirus deaths reported in Idaho.