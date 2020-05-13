Pilots from the Idaho National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing and Mountain Home Air Force Base’s 366th Fighter Wing will perform a joint fly over Friday in 11 Idaho communities to honor medical providers, first responders and all essential workers throughout the state.
Pilots flying two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 366th Fighter Wing and two 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolts will fly over health care facilities in the Treasure Valley and Eastern Idaho beginning at 10 a.m.
“The service members, civilians, and families of the Idaho military community appreciate the sacrifices made by all essential workers throughout the state of Idaho,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, Adjutant General of Idaho. “We are publicly displaying our appreciation with a flight over a few of our communities hit particularly hard by COVID-19.”
The first fly over in the Treasure Valley will occur over West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell at 10 a.m., followed by Nampa’s Saltzer Health at 10:01 a.m., Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa at 10:02 a.m., St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center at 10:03 a.m., Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise at 10:04 a.m., St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center at 10:05 a.m., and the Boise VA Medical Center at 10:06 a.m.
The formation will then fly over St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center in Mountain Home at 10:13 a.m., Hailey’s St. Luke’s Clinic at 10:29 a.m., Ketchum’s St. Luke’s Clinic at 10:31 a.m., the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls at 10:55 a.m., Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls at 10:55 a.m., Pocatello’s Portneuf Medical Center at 11:04 a.m., the Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley at 11:17 a.m., and St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls at 11:23 a.m.
Residents should observe the fly over safely from home or the workplace, and should refrain from travelling or gathering to see the flyover. Social distancing should be practiced at all times.