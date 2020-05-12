Military jets will fly over East Idaho and the rest of the state on Friday morning in a salute to essential workers by the Idaho National Guard and Mountain Home Air Force Base.
The four military jets, two A-10s and two F-15Es, will fly over 11 Idaho cities. They are scheduled to fly over Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello at approximately 11:04 a.m. Friday and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls at 10:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Idaho National Guard.
The flyover will begin around 10 a.m. Friday when the jets are scheduled to pass by West Valley Hospital in Caldwell.
Such flyovers by military jets have become a trend nationwide to honor essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The flight path was selected to say thank you to a large number of the essential workers that have kept Idaho running during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Idaho National Guard stated on Facebook. “The mission provides the chance for active duty and National Guard pilots to fly together, demonstrating the close total force relationships the Idaho military community shares.
The Idaho National Guard said people should view Friday morning’s flyover from their homes or worksites and adhere to social distancing.