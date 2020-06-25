The following letter was sent today as a result of a confirmed case of COVID-19:
Dear Highland High School Athletes and Parents:
We want to alert you that on Thursday, June 25, a member of the Highland High School athletic staff, who was participating in the summer high school athletic program, tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, many other student athletes and coaches may have been exposed on Thursday, June 18; Friday, June 19 and/or Monday, June 22.
At this time, we are taking immediate measures to close down and thoroughly disinfect and sanitize the impacted areas.
As a further preventative measure, we have also taken steps to cancel activities or events scheduled that involve Highland athletes through the weekend.
We will reevaluate the situation and provide further direction on Monday, June 29.
We are working with the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department and will proceed with any additional measures as directed. As a precautionary measure, please monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19 and limit interactions and exposure to other people for the time being.
If you experience any symptoms of COVID-19, call your medical provider to find out if you should be tested for coronavirus. Learn about the symptoms at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/COVID19-symptoms.pdf.
We will follow up with any further updates as they become available. Thank you.