Amid showing horses at assisted living facilities, Jodi Donoghue watched a horse’s nose rest against a window while a tearful elderly woman touched the same part of the glass from indoors.
It was among many moments that touched Donoghue, who was part of a group that brought four horses to about five assisted living facilities in Pocatello and American Falls last week to lift the spirits of elderly, who have been discouraged from going out because they are the most susceptible group to COVID-19.
Donoghue brought her 11-year-old female horse Nelly, which she said is her calmest and gentlest horse of her five. East Idaho residents Shelby Henery and Jovani Pannell also brought their horses, with Henery transporting a second horse, too, that's a baby.
“I think maybe a lot of times we forget about our seniors and not even really thinking about what effect this has had on them, being so isolated,” said Donoghue, an Inkom resident. “It was a great feeling just to help them out a little bit and brighten their day.”
Donoghue didn’t have as much of a time commitment for her job as regional sales director at Gold’s Gym in Pocatello because of Idaho’s stay-at-home order, so she decided showing horses to senior citizens was how she was going to fill her week at the end of April.
“We were kind of bored because we were not able to do our normal, everyday activities because of the shutdown,” Donoghue said. “Part of my job is doing community outreach and community events and with the shutdown, that has stopped. … So we just decided to do our own.”
The horses were transported to each location. When they entered assisted living facility grounds, they were decked in glitter and each had a heart painted on them because the endeavor is called Hearts and Hooves.
Residents at some assisted living facilities, including Quail Ridge in Pocatello, were able to go outdoors and pet the animals with social distancing applied.
“Just kind of being locked down and not being able to visit with families, the little extra things the community is doing to show how much they love and support them is amazing,” said Brooke Toner, Quail Ridge’s marketing director. “Bringing the horses was just thoughtful of them to go out of their way to do that, just to bring a smile to our seniors. I just thought it was really great.”
Donoghue said they had never done anything like this before, and they plan on continuing the activity on weekends. She added she is considering making Hearts and Hooves a nonprofit with Henery.
“If all goes well, it is something we would like to do,” Donoghue said. “Eventually, we also want to take in a couple horses to use to do this, which is also helping horses that don’t have anywhere to go. Kind of gives them a job.”
This idea of taking horses to assisted living facilities blossomed as the elderly’s situation was considered by the group of women.
They are purposely isolated as they are a vulnerable group in this pandemic. Idaho has 64 COVID-19 deaths, 84 percent of whom were people older than 70 years old, as of Tuesday.
When Donoghue thinks about the lady who had her hand against the window while the horse was beside it, Donoghue said she would’ve been as emotional if she were in the senior citizen’s shoes.
“If I would’ve been on the other side of the wall, I would’ve been that lady,” Donoghue said. “I would’ve been the one crying and thinking about my life with horses.”