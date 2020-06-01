The East Idaho economy has not just been damaged by locals not going out during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also by tourists not coming through.
Despite Idaho being weeks away from its final phase of its re-opening plan, the state's level of tourism will most likely not immediately bounce back, according to the Idaho Department of Commerce-Division of Tourism, based on an analysis using the Oxford Economics’ national tourism revenue projections.
The month-by-month projections through the end of 2020 were reviewed and were used last month to forecast that Idaho would see an approximately 41 percent decrease in government funds from the lodging tax in the next fiscal year starting July 1, according to Matt Borud, marketing and innovation administrator for the Idaho Department of Commerce.
The 2 percent percent travel and convention tax is used in multiple ways, including for grants for travel and tourism non-profits in Idaho. Borud said having the percentage projection is better than being completely in the dark, but it is only a starting point and things could change based on the pandemic and other factors.
“It’s just kind of our attempt to look at a ballpark figure to kind of help guide our internal efforts. I certainly wouldn’t call it some official number,” Borud said. “Is it exact? Does it take all the considerations in there? No. It definitely doesn’t.”
Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, was informed of the projection by the Division of Tourism and provided his future outlook on the local area.
“People don’t want to travel. People are afraid to travel,” said Hunter, a Region 5 Idaho Travel Council representative who also represents businesses for the Southeast Idaho Public Health Unified Command, created during pandemic. “The international traveler isn’t coming.”
The Idaho Travel Council had an early May meeting and conversed about how to attract out-of-staters, according to Hunter, who explained how there is only so much that can be done as Canadian tourists are not allowed to cross the border to the United States.
“It was a lot of discussion about what the state is going to do with messaging. ‘Well, let’s try to tell people Idaho is safe. Then we have a lot of great outdoors, which is a good place to go during this pandemic,’” Hunter said. “So a lot of that kind of messaging, promoting the outdoor areas.”
The local tourism industry anticipates more travelers from the region than previously, as those tourists will opt to travel to a close destination instead of a national or international locale.
“Instead of having international travelers, we might have people from Wyoming, people from northern Utah that travel through our area,” Hunter said. “But it’s not going to make up for that larger crowd.”
Lava Hot Springs Foundation Executive Director Devanee Morrison said her location has always drawn the most out-of-state travelers from Utah anyway and the regional traffic will make up for an even greater percentage of the customers.
“Just as far as advertising, we’re focusing a little closer to us,” Morrison said. “For us in Lava Hot Springs, our biggest consumers are from Utah and always have been, and I don’t think that’s going to be a whole lot different.”
The East Idaho tourism industry reaches its apex during the summer, but that does not mean the local economy will not see the impact of declining tourism before the season arrives.
Morrison said the Lava Hot Springs Foundation will lose approximately $740,000 in revenue for the duration of Lava Hot Springs’ shutdown of its World-Famous Hot Pools and Olympic Swimming Complex from March 25 to June 13. That does not count the money infused into businesses in that area where tourists would frequent.
“It’s really impacted our little town,” Morrison said. “It’s really kind of devastating, but at the same time I think we’ll be able to come back from it. I think once we get some measures in place, I think the community will rebound.”
Morrison said Lava Hot Springs could have opened in Phase 3 of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s re-opening plan instead of the start of phase 4 on June 13, but a decision was made to wait for the sake of safety of customers and employees as well as an economic concern over whether there would be enough customers to warrant reopening in that phase.
Yellowstone National Park is another much-visited Idaho destination that has been shut down, though the park started its three-phase re-opening on May 18.
Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Old Town Pocatello Inc., said that the state and Yellowstone re-opening just before the summer arrives is reason for optimism.
“If it was going to happen, it happened at a good time honestly,” Palagi said of the spring stay-at-home order. “As the weather gets warmer, we see more people in our area. They’re heading to Yellowstone. Yellowstone is opening. I know we’re going to be impacted somewhat locally over the summer, but I really think domestic travel is going to increase.”
Old Town Pocatello saw the postponement of March’s popular Gate City Brewfest, which Palagi called the biggest event of the year in that area. It was moved from March 14 to Aug. 29 because of the pandemic.
“Most of the folks coming from out of state were pretty understanding. Some of the local folks were disappointed and didn’t understand why,” Palagi said. “Our community wasn’t quite ready for that to start happening, but we attract hundreds of people from Utah and COVID-19 was already spreading there. So we just didn’t feel like we could bring 300 or 400 people from Utah.”
With social-distancing precautions, Palagi said she is comfortable with the event occurring late in the summer.
“Even if there’s still occupancy restrictions in place, we feel we could expand in outdoor spaces if we need to,” Palagi said. "The weather in August is a lot different than it is in the middle of March, so we’ll have the ability to spread out a crowd if we need to.”
Hunter said assurance with safety will be key to attract out-of-state travelers to the local area.
“It’s really consumer confidence,” Hunter said. “Do people feel safe traveling? And that’s just going to have to come with time.”
Palagi said she felt people could be invited back to Old Town Pocatello on May 16 when phase 2 of Idaho’s re-opening began with 95 percent of the businesses being open.
“The weather was beautiful. There were cars everywhere,” said Palagi, who discussed what it was like during the shutdown. “There were days when I left my office — because I worked through all of this — that I would look at the back parking lot and there would be maybe one or two cars. Walk onto Main Street — one or two cars on seven or eight blocks of Main Street. It was heartbreaking, heartbreaking to see it.”