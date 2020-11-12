A sustained increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout Idaho and the region without any reprieve in sight has public health officials and health care partners concerned that hospitals and clinics will soon face the difficult decision to begin rationing medical care.
“I wouldn’t say that hospitalizations are surging in our region, but they are definitely steadily increasing,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann told the Idaho State Journal during an interview Thursday afternoon after SIPH’s Board of Health had finished its bi-weekly COVID-19 meeting. “We’re not trying to be alarmists, but when we look at hospitalizations in our region, and across the state, they are steadily increasing and that is concerning.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Southeast Idaho reached a new high point this week, with SIPH reporting 50 hospitalized patients from the region's eight counties on Tuesday, according to SIPH data. The list included 27 patients from Bannock County; 14 patients from Bingham County; two patients each from Butte, Caribou, Franklin and Power counties and one patient from Bear Lake County.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Tracy McCulloch confirmed Tuesday the 50 COVID-19 patients in hospital care represented a new record. Moreover, SIPH data suggests the number of regional hospitalizations has increased nearly 20 percent since Nov. 5.
Mann began Thursday’s bi-weekly Board of Health meeting discussing data provided to the health district from the Idaho Hospital Association regarding regional and statewide hospitalizations. The meeting also involved all of SIPH’s eight counties moving into the high-risk category for COVID-19.
Bear Lake and Oneida were upgraded from moderate to high risk, following the other six counties that had previously been moved to high risk. The next Board of Health meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 3, which is in three weeks instead of two due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Statewide, hospitalizations peaked near the end of July and were falling until mid-September, according to Idaho Hospital Association data. Since then, hospitalizations statewide have been steadily increasing with a steep curve that Mann says was somewhat anticipated considering the colder weather and upcoming influenza season.
Regionally, about 18 percent of hospital beds at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello are being used for COVID-19 patients, with about 36 percent of its total beds still unoccupied. The Idaho Falls Community Hospital in Idaho Falls has COVID-19 patients occupying nearly 45 percent of its available beds, with only about 14 percent of its total beds still unoccupied, according to Idaho Hospital Association data.
Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot has reached 100 percent capacity for its available intensive care unit beds, and PMC is at 75 percent ICU capacity, with 60 percent of its ICU beds being occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to Idaho Hospital Association data.
Steadily increasing active virus cases are fueling the uptick in hospitalizations. An “explosion in (new) cases is taxing Idaho hospitals like never before, with a record 361 hospitalizations statewide as of Monday, including 94 patients in intensive care,” according to the Idaho Statesman.
On Thursday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 157 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. The total included 65 cases from Bannock County, 64 from Bingham County, nine each from Bear Lake and Caribou counties, six from Franklin County and four from Oneida County. Butte and Power counties each reported zero additional cases on Thursday.
Mann says that as active and probable COVID-19 cases continue to steadily increase, so does the risk that more people will become ill enough to require hospitalization, which will further tax the local health care providers’ abilities to adequately care for every individual needing medical assistance, whether it's related to COVID-19 or not.
“Our active cases continue to climb as we get more positive test results every day from more and more people, and we know that has the potential to translate into more hospitalizations and serious outcomes,” Mann said. “At the same time, we know that we are entering into influenza season and a certain percentage of people will be hospitalized for the flu. We want to make sure that care is available when people need it for whatever reason, whether it's for COVID-19, influenza, a heart attack or a car crash.”
Thursday’s SIPH Board of Health meeting also involved a presentation from Georgia Milan, a local family medicine doctor of more than three decades currently serving as the medical director for the Pocatello Free Clinic. Milan has made caring for underserved and vulnerable populations the crux of her medical career, having also volunteered to provide aid at overcrowded Greek refugee camps multiple times in the last few years.
“Very compelling,” were the words Mann used to describe Milan’s presentation, adding that Milan effectively humanized the effects of this virus while putting an emphasis on compassion and kindness.
As someone who has watched dozens of infants die overnight when a measles outbreak rapidly spread through a refugee camp, Milan says she is grateful for the work public health officials and the regional Board of Health has undertaken in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Milan mostly emphasized that COVID-19 is a preventable virus.
“Looking at the numbers and the data, we are in a very, very difficult time,” Milan said. “But what is amazing to me is that so much of what we are talking about is preventable. I see people who are the victims of war, violence and famine and they are just dying right in front of me because their issues were not preventable. But to deal with this crisis is preventable, which is very encouraging for us. And it’s a lot of work for us people who really understand it because I think there are many who do not.”
Underserved and vulnerable populations in Southeast Idaho are the people put most at risk when mitigation strategies such as cloth face-coverings and a safe social distance of at least 6 feet are not consistently implemented, said Milan, adding that she just finished treating a 50-year-old Pocatello man who contracted the virus who worked as a mover for the last 25 years and is worried he won’t be able to provide for his family of five after having lost his job while quarantining.
While the science behind wearing cloth face coverings consistently says the strategy is effective in limiting the spread of the virus, for Milan, compassion from members of the community is an equally important tool needed to keep families safe.
“I know how precious life is,” Milan said. “What I have been seeing is that people are afraid and anytime they feel that way it leads to denial and anger. … But I can tell you that for many families this is a very big deal. To die alone is a real bummer."
Milan continued, "This is an avoidable illness and we have never had a greater opportunity in our history to do so much good or to do so much bad. This is a pivotal moment in all of our lives and it really inspires me.”