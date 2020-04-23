POCATELLO — A local LGBTQ advocacy group on Tuesday cut a check to the Eastern Idaho Foodbank in Pocatello that will provide approximately 5,000 meals for hungry Idahoans in the region.
Board members for All Under One Roof LGBT Advocates of Southeastern Idaho, which is headquartered in the same building as Main Steam Coffee and Desserts on the 200 block of North Main Street in Pocatello, have for weeks been wrestling with ideas to help out their local community.
“Initially, we were thinking about opening up a food pantry for LGBT individuals with whatever we had on the shelves being available for anyone,” said Tom Nestor, All Under One Roof’s executive director and the owner of Main Steam Coffee. “But after realizing there are several food pantries in the area already we figured there was no reason we should try and duplicate these resources.”
So instead, All Under One Roof opted to donate $1,000 to the Eastern Idaho Foodbank. Nestor said it was easy for the board to make the decision considering the Idaho Foodbank is an independent, donor-supported nonprofit organization that can convert every dollar it receives into five meals.
“All Under One Roof's donation of $1,000 will be used to purchase 5,000 meals for food-insecure men, women and children here in Southeastern Idaho,” Nestor said. “The fact they can provide five meals for $1 is just remarkable, and what’s better is this $1,000 stays right here in Southeast Idaho.”
According to an April 17 fact sheet provided to the Journal from the Idaho Foodbank, food pantries and other Idaho Foodbank partners are seeing a massive increase in food demand. In some locations, the number of clients coming for assistance actually doubled in one week, the fact sheet says.
Moreover, the 2019 Map the Meal Gap, a national study conducted by Feeding America, found that Idaho’s food insecurity rate is 12.3 percent of the total population of the state, or more than 210,000 individuals. While it’s still too early for a statistical outlook of what those numbers may look like right now amid the coronavirus pandemic, the huge demand at pantries and other partners make it clear there’s likely many more Idahoans who are struggling to find their next meal.
But that’s exactly why donations like the recent gift from All Under One Roof are so important, says Kia Shaw, eastern branch manager for The Idaho Foodbank
“We are extremely grateful to All Under One Roof for their support, especially during these unpredictable times,” Shaw said. “Monetary donations are the best way to make an impact now and during the recovery period that lies ahead. For $1, The Idaho Foodbank can provide food for up to 5 meals for a neighbor facing hunger. We also encourage anyone needing help to go to the Food Assistance Locator tab on our website, idahofoodbank.org,”
Nestor said All Under One Roof LGBT Advocates of Southeastern Idaho believes in “supporting the same local community that has supported our organization through deeds and donations for more than eight years."
The mission of All Under One Roof, founded in 2012, is to affirm the diverse identities and lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning people by promoting a safe and inclusive community which emphasizes respect for individuals, advocacy, education and resources that promote cultural diversity, healthy living and full achievement of personal potential.
While the money donated to the Idaho Foodbank from All Under One Roof will help individuals with diverse backgrounds and beliefs, Nestor said he knows there are LGBTQ individuals that will benefit directly from this contribution. Further, Nestor is hopeful that All Under One Roof’s contribution will be but the first of many donations from LGBT advocates and supporters and is encouraging anyone and everyone to consider a gift to the Eastern Idaho Foodbank in the coming weeks.
“There are many people who are gay and lesbian that go to the food bank and this will help them weather this storm,” Nestor said. “I am still not convinced the coronavirus pandemic has peaked here in Southeast Idaho yet."
Nestor Continued, "And so we are asking that anyone who would typically donate to us or support our mission to donate to the Idaho Foodbank or even match our contribution. Together, we can all make a difference during these trying times.”