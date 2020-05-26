POCATELLO — After the owner of a local fencing company lost his workshop and all of its contents to a January fire, he vowed to the Gate City community that he’d be back.
And he wasn’t just blowing smoke.
Le Buetts, owner of the South Fifth Avenue fencing business Buetts Fence Co, and his 10-person crew began moving into a new, 4,000-square-foot workshop Thursday just four months after an accidental blaze completely gutted his warehouse building, destroyed several work trucks, two skid-steer loaders and a forklift that were parked inside.
“We’re so excited and extremely grateful,” Buetts said. “We had several contractors that were just amazing. They stopped everything they were doing to do their part to help us. The absolute love and caring of our community has just been overwhelming.”
Though the fire at Buetts’ warehouse, which was just one-year old at the time and is located north of Century High School and south of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage, Buetts was thankful nobody was seriously injured or killed, he told the Idaho State Journal in January.
The Jan. 18 inferno started when red-hot dripping metal from a handheld welder burned through a flame-retardant blanket and into the gas tank of an all-terrain vehicle parked inside the shop, causing the vehicle to explode into flames. Within minutes, flames quickly spread to envelop the entire shop and all of its contents.
While the Pocatello and Pocatello Valley fire departments, as well as the Bannock County Search and Rescue team, quickly responded to the scene shortly after the fire was reported to authorities around 2:20 p.m, the fire had already engulfed the building.
Buetts said had the flame-retardant blanket not absorbed most of the force from the exploding gas tank, his son and a family friend who were using the handheld welder might not have survived.
But since the fire, Buetts says the support he and his employees have received is indescribable.
“We tried to figure out how many people have called, emailed or texted us since the fire and the best we can figure is that it’s over 10,000 people,” Buetts said. “I have never seen anything like this in my entire life. Back in January a few days after the blaze it was about 2,000 people but I guarantee it’s well over 10,000 now. We are just floored. There are just so many wonderful people here.”
To turn around and construct a brand new warehouse all while continuing to operate his fencing business has been a process no stranger to hard work and long hours. For the first six weeks following the blaze, Buetts and his employees were prohibited from entering the warehouse to afford fire and insurance investigators time to ensure the blaze was not set intentionally.
The fact several insurance companies were involved also added to the complexity of the investigation, Buetts added.
“All the insurance companies really did a wonderful job,” Buetts said. “They were quite professional and kind. Our insurance company treated us very, very well and it was just a pleasure to deal with them.”
But between early March and into this week, Buetts has been waking up between 2 and 3 a.m. to put some work into constructing the new warehouse building before starting his workday to provide area residents with their fencing needs.
“We were still out building fences everyday and erecting this building at the same time,” Buetts said. “I’ve been working 16-hour days six days a week for the last 10 weeks trying to run the fence business and get this building finished.”
Buetts was lucky in the sense that the current COVID-19 pandemic had a very minimal impact on his business and warehouse construction project, although it did prevent him from letting his ardent supporters pitch in and help. But in working those long hours, Buetts could feel the community behind him, he said.
“So many of our community members wanted to put on this big event where they came out and helped clean up the rubble from the old building but we just couldn’t do it because of the coronavirus,” Buetts said. “But boy, just the kindness of them wanting to help us was just amazing.”
A family-run business that Buetts described as something “similar to Duck Dynasty, except without all the money,” the future of Buetts Fence Co is as solid as the fences he installs, Buetts said.
Formerly known as Marshall Fence Co, Buetts' business was first established in 1940 in Marshall, Texas. Buetts started working for the company in 1981 and assumed full ownership in 1984. From 1984 to 1997, Buetts operated Marshall Fence in Texas but changed the name of the company to Buetts Fence when he moved the business to Pocatello to be closer to family. From ‘97 up until last year, Buetts operated out of Inkom.
Moving forward, Buetts wants to continue his company’s focus of not just being one of the most reputable fencing companies around, but also carry on the practice of developing and maintaining relationships with his clients. If he had it his way, Buetts Fencing would remain a family-run business for generations after he hangs up the post-hole digger.
He says he’ll probably be a little bit more strict when it comes to family friends using the warehouse for personal reasons on the weekends without calling dad first, but outside of that it’s business as usual.
“I’ve run this company for 41 years and have never even had a single spark and then this happened and it was gone within minutes, so I’ll probably be a little more paranoid in the future,” Buetts said. “But being totally honest, this whole thing has been like watching a miracle take place.”
And with emotion in his voice, Buetts added, “I go back to how it has opened my eyes to what an amazing area that we live in. I’m just absolutely humbled by the people here. We live in the best place in all of America.”