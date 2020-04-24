A local church is going to give away over 35,000 pounds of free food to people in need on Saturday morning in the Pine Ridge Mall parking lot.
The food giveaway by the Pocatello Christian Outreach Center is planned for around 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the former Shopko retail store at the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck.
The church said that anyone can pull up in their car and have the free food loaded into their vehicle or trunk by church members who will be on hand to help in the distribution.
So far this year the Pocatello Christian Outreach Center has given away 104,000 pounds of free food.