When local businesses launched before March, their owners were thinking about presenting something that the community hadn’t seen, meeting new people and making money.
But a world-changing and economically devastating pandemic was not on their minds.
“I didn’t anticipate COVID-19, when I did my business plan,” said Tera Cole, the owner of 6-month-old Pocatello bar Barricade who could only laugh about her bad fortune. “I did not anticipate a pandemic, which maybe I should have. But I didn’t.”
The new business owners are not looking for pity and are grateful for the backing of locals during a tumultuous time.
“We’ve seen some really good support from the community, so that’s been great,” said Steve Wright, co-owner of 3-month-old Pocatello brewpub Off the Rails Brewing. “The community has rallied around well not just our business, but bars and restaurants around the community as a whole. So that’s been great to see.”
Pocatello gift shop DNH Studios, which opened a storefront on Jan. 31, has community support and the luxury of having experience selling its handmade items online before opening its storefront, but it is still seeing the impact that’s compounded by cancellation of arts and crafts events where its items are also sold.
“It has certainly effected our sales and of course definitely our foot traffic. But it hasn’t totally squelched sales,” said Sharon Porter, owner of the shop. “We had a couple shows canceled or postponed. So we’ve missed that, but we’ve continued to carry on as best we can.”
Off The Rails currently offers curbside food and beer, including two of its own brews. Barricade is selling merchandise with its logo, made by Old Town Embroidery, at its online gift store.
Off the Rails and DNH Studios followed Idaho's stay-at-home order since it started March 25, while Barricade closed its doors three days earlier.
“It was a hard decision to make, trying to figure when was the right time to try to close. And do we wait for the governor’s orders or do we just take the initiative to do it ourselves?” said Cole, who owns the business with her husband. “We had a lot of conversations about it.”
Barricade laid off its only employee and Off The Rails laid off all of its staff except its head chef. DNH Studios is run by a group of family members and no one was laid off.
The business owners have experienced a swift swivel into the worst days in the business industry from recently having the joy of opening a storefront.
“We had been dreaming of that since October 2018 and so yes it was very exciting to see it finally happen,” said Porter, who started the business in 2018 but waited until this year before having a storefront. “The plan was to work toward that.”
After opening day, a business goes through its highs and lows, as Cole experienced before the pandemic.
She said her retro arcade bar, which doesn’t offer food, had a good first month in November before it “crawled” through winter, reaching a low point when someone broke the store window. But it was paid for with the help of the community and momentum rose in early March.
“It’s like having a baby,” Cole said. “So the first couple months of having a baby are really stressful. … Then, you start getting used to having a baby and then you realize everything’s probably going to be OK, so you start to relax a little bit.”
Remaining with the analogy, Cole said the business just started walking when the coronavirus outbreak arrived, but she hopes it will be school-age when the storm is weathered.
Businesses received a better picture of when things will get better since Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced a four-phase plan in late April to re-open the state.
DNH Studios is among Idaho retailers that have already been able to open its doors recently, welcoming in customers on May 2 in stage one.
If stage two is on schedule, Off The Rails plans to begin offering dine-in experience on May 16. Bars, such as Barricade, can open in stage 4, scheduled for June 13.
Each of the business owners are remaining hopeful, saying they won’t go out of business because of the pandemic and keeping things in perspective as most businesses are punctured by the pandemic.
“It’s not just us,” Cole said. “All of us are going through it together and we’re trying to support each other.”
All the owners of DNH Studio, Barricade and Off The Rails have full-time jobs unrelated to their businesses, except for an Off The Rails owner who’s the brewpub’s full-time manager.
Wright said he has mixed emotions because as his business suffers, there is something he sees as an even greater concern, which is the health of the community amid a world health emergency.
“Sometimes that supersedes us,” Wright said. “This is a pandemic.”
Gov. Little said when Idaho advances through all four stages of his plan, things will only be “somewhat normal” until there is a vaccine, which means businesses could face a difficult situation for a long period.
But despite the circumstances, none of the local owners second guess starting a business.
“This is the dream,” Wright said. “Regardless of the situation, we still have a positive attitude and are still moving forward. … No regrets.”