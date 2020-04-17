In this Thursday, April 16, 2020 photo, healthcare workers put on protective gear in order to assist a coronavirus patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Clinica CEMTRO in Madrid, Spain. The clinic still attends to patients who require emergency treatment for orthopedic traumas, but the staff is mostly dedicated to the COVID-19 patients who are sent by the public hospitals that have been hugely overwhelmed in recent weeks.