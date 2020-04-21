Food trucks are stepping up to sell hot meals for long-haul truckers in Idaho.
The Idaho Transportation Department created an emergency exemption to allow permitted food trucks to set up at rest areas to serve truck drivers while many other restaurants are closed due to COVID-19.
“We heard truck drivers were having difficulties finding hot meals with the restrictions placed on nonessential businesses during the stay-at-home order,” Nestor Fernandez, ITD’s mobility services engineer, said in a press release. “Our goal is to support them as best as we can during this pandemic, especially long-haul drivers delivering goods across the U.S.”
Only two food trucks will be permitted at rest areas without hot meals already available for purchase around the state. The food trucks are targeted to serve truck drivers and essential travelers, not crowds of non-traveling residents looking for meals.
Windy Snook, one of the owners of Windy’s Whip & Drizzle food truck, has been out serving meals to truckers off of Interstate 84 in the past few days. She decided to take the truck out to sell burgers, asada fries, baked goods and her other comfort foods to try to bring in some income, but she also emphasizes that her husband is a truck driver.
“I need to work, but my husband also drives trucks and so this was really close to home for us,” she said.
Once the stay-home order is lifted in Idaho, the food trucks will no longer be permitted at the rest stops.