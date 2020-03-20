A nun talks with Carabinieri officers at the entrance of the Istituto Figlie di San Camillo (Institute of Daughters of St. Camillo) in Grottaferrata, near Rome, Friday, March 20, 2020. Outbreaks of the coronavirus have stricken two convents in the Rome area. Rome daily Il Messaggero quoted the Lazio region's health commissioner on Friday as saying 59 nuns at the Institute of Daughters of St. Camillo in the hill town of Grottaferrata have tested positive for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.