POCATELLO — Idaho State University announced Tuesday it will resume in-person instruction this fall, with some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee announced several of the changes during a Zoom call with the Idaho State Journal Tuesday afternoon.
“We have spent the last several weeks looking ahead to the future and preparing to safely welcome our students back to campus back in the fall,” Satterlee said in a subsequent Tuesday news release. “Idaho State has plans in place to protect our campus community while, at the same time, fulfilling our core mission of education.”
In addition to one adjustment to the instruction calendar that will allow students to finish in-person classes the week of Thanksgiving, ISU and the other seven colleges and universities will position students in learning spaces that accommodate social distancing guidelines of 6 feet of separation.
For instance, ballrooms or student union spaces will serve as the classrooms for large in-person instruction, larger classrooms such as lecture halls will play host to medium-sized classes and small classes will be held in medium-sized classrooms.
“We are making changes to our classroom venues to ensure social distancing strategies are in place for all of our operations,” Saterlee said. “During the week of Thanksgiving, we will have classes on Monday and Tuesday and that will become our final week of in-person instruction. After Thanksgiving break, all of our final exams will be distance-based or online so that our students don’t have to return and come back after Thanksgiving.”
Satterlee also said there will also be some exceptions to the social distancing requirements for classes that require hands-on instruction, including several College of Technology programs and the healthcare professions.
Moreover, Satterlee said ISU has made accommodations that will allow most students who prefer not to attend in-person instruction to complete a majority or all of their classes online.
ISU has established four committees to create plans for how the university will handle various aspects of campus operations this fall that include developing additional tools and resources for instruction, forming guidelines for student and campus services and focusing on employee operations and community services.
“All of those groups are working on their recommendations that will be finalized within the next few weeks,” Satterlee said. “Our campus has already made the decision that faculty and staff will be asked to wear face coverings and masks as long as it is recommended by the CDC. We are still in the process of evaluating the protocols (of wearing face coverings) for students and faculty in the classroom because there are several issues that come with that.”
Face coverings during instruction in the classroom could make it difficult for faculty members to lecture, for students to hear and potentially create other issues for students that are hearing impaired, Satterlee said.
In terms of athletic and student events, Saterlee said the plan is to ensure those events can occur, but the committees in charge of developing plans for those operations have not yet finalized their public health recommendations.
ISU will continue to operate its dining and student housing services during the fall 2020 semester with changes to seating arrangements and food ordering. ISU will also first place students in dormitories that will allow for greater social distancing, such as housing students in individual rooms as opposed to one or more students sharing a bedroom, Satterlee said.
To attempt to gauge what the fall 2020 enrollment will look like and to educate admitted students who have not yet registered for classes, ISU has been calling students to inform them of the various changes put in place to ensure they feel safe and comfortable resuming their college education, Satterlee said.
“The week before COVID-19 hit and we started the statewide stay-home order in March, our admission numbers were up 15 percent over the prior year and our paid deposits into our student housing were up 14 percent over the prior year,” Satterlee said. “So we were definitely seeing a trend that was moving in a positive direction in terms of enrollments for the fall.”
Satterlee continued, “But what we found out is that many of our students have been waiting to enroll to see whether or not their classes will be in person or online. There is a large segment of our students that have told us that they really want the traditional experience of face-to-face classes. So, we are trying to reach out to our students to let them know that we are offering in-person instruction.”
Satterlee said the jury is still out on whether or not COVID-19 will negatively impact revenues at ISU into the future, and he could not speculate as to what consequences could result from an enrollment decline. And although campus life at ISU will be different than what many students would normally expect, Satterlee is confident the Bengal community will understand and adapt to the new normal.
“Things might be slightly different than what we are used to,” Satterlee said, “but we will persevere and continue our mission and accept these challenges. We have proven that we are nimble and adaptable. We are looking forward to welcoming the Bengal community home again.”