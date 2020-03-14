BOISE — Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee told the State Board of Education Friday afternoon the Pocatello-based university plans to move toward hosting all of its courses online only due to the threat of coronavirus.
Satterlee said ISU's spring break will also be moved up and will begin on Monday, with faculty and staff continuing to work. Satterlee said ISU will use spring break to "gear up" toward online instruction.
However, Satterlee said if there is a confirmed coronavirus case at one of ISU's campuses that would be a trigger for the university to move immediately to online-only instruction. Following the switch to online instruction, Satterlee said ISU won't force any students out of housing but will encourage them to return home. He said no decision has been made about commencement in May.
Boise State University President Marlene Tromp told the board her school plans to switch to online instruction on Monday. The state confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday afternoon.