Upcoming Idaho State University men’s basketball games against Weber State have been canceled because of COVID-related issues within the Bengals’ program, ISU announced in a statement on Sunday.
ISU said the Dec. 31 game in Pocatello and the Jan. 2 game at Weber State will be nixed.
The following week's two games between ISU and Northern Arizona are still expected to be played.
“At this time, Big Sky Conference basketball games that are canceled will not be rescheduled,” ISU said via its statement.
This is not the first time ISU head coach Ryan Looney’s men's basketball program has been affected by the coronavirus. In October, the Bengals got through only one practice because a player tested positive, forcing a handful of other ISU players into quarantine. When those players returned, another member of the team tested positive, sending the rest of the team into a 14-day quarantine.
Effectively, the Bengals’ couldn’t hold a full practice for 28 days. Furthermore, five opponents have already canceled games against ISU because of positive COVID-19 tests or logistical issues within those programs.
The effects of the downtime have been clear for the Bengals. Idaho State started 0-4 before winning four of its last five, including a 15-point victory over Northern Colorado on Wednesday.