POCATELLO — The “invisible monster” that is COVID-19 is not just killing people on a global scale.
It’s causing a mental health pandemic even locally that has counselors and other health professionals extremely concerned.
While the physical health effects of COVID-19 infections, the highly contagious and deadly respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, are oftentimes clear and evident, the impact COVID-19 has had on the mental health of both first responders and much of the world at large is much less recognizable, according to licensed counselor Terry Fredrickson, the owner of Pacific Rim Counseling on South Main Street in Pocatello.
As of Tuesday evening, Idaho had tested 15,398 people for COVID-19 with 1,464 of those individuals testing positive. Thus far, 39 Idaho residents have died from the virus.
Though not as clearly visible as the physical effects of the coronavirus, Fredrickson says the Gate City area is experiencing a significant increase in people dealing with mental health-related issues and not just among those with pre-existing mental health conditions.
“The biggest symptom we are seeing is an increase in compassion fatigue,” Fredrickson said. “We are seeing a large uptick in first responders such as firemen and police officers as well as health care professionals like doctors and nurses dealing with compassion fatigue, a condition characterized by emotional and physical exhaustion leading to a diminished ability to empathize or feel compassion for others.”
Eventually, after you’ve worked enough 12- to 14-hour shifts in full personal protective equipment with the constant fear you’ll unknowingly contract COVID-19 and put your own family back at home at risk of infection even though they’ve strictly adhered to the governor’s stay-home order issued last month, you can begin to feel a little overwhelmed or as if you’re unable to properly serve your community, Fredrickson said in describing the toll compassion fatigue can have on a person.
“We are dealing with doctors, nurses and even other therapists who are in need of help,” Fredrickson said. “Eventually, just being compassionate in a time like this can begin to take a toll on you.”
As a means to give back to members of the community who are sacrificing their own safety to maintain it for others, the Bannock Civitans and Centennial Rotary Club have provided Pacific Rim Counseling with funding to ensure first responders and those who are considered essential personnel such as doctors and nurses can receive mental health therapy at no cost. To set up an appointment, call 208-232-8840.
“Bannock Civitans and Centennial Rotary have provided us some funds to allow first responders and other essential workers to walk in and get some therapy without paying at all,” Fredrickson said. “And as soon as that money dries up, or for other non-essential workers in our community, we plan on offering weekly group meetings for $25 and one-hour individual sessions for $50. We are just trying to do our part to help out during this time.”
While compassion fatigue is by far the mental health condition Fredrickson has observed the most in recent weeks, it’s not the only ailment affecting people during this pandemic. Additionally, Fredrickson has encountered more people seeking assistance dealing with what was once an underlying mental health condition under control that has resurfaced or been exasperated by virus fears.
“We are dealing with people that may have had mental health issues before, say they suffered from paranoia, depression or anxiety, and had found a healthy way to manage their symptoms,” Fredrickson said. “But because of this pandemic, their struggles are magnifying.”
Moreover, Fredickson said he has encountered a large number of people who are self-medicating to address their mental health concerns.
“There has been a big uptick in substance abuse,” said Fredrickson, adding, “I mean, alcohol sales are flying through the roof right now and it’s clear people are really struggling being at home all day and not working.”
Couples therapy is also an arm of the mental health umbrella that Fredrickson has dealt more with lately than he can remember in recent years.
“People are spending a lot more time with their significant others or dealing with situations where they’re sending their loved ones off into the front lines (working at a local hospital, for example) and that can be very stressful,” Fredrickson said. “In some cases, you have one spouse dealing with compassion fatigue and the other is as anxious as can be about whether their significant other is going to come home sick and possibly infect the household.”
Fredrickson continued, “What we forget is that this monster is invisible. In the past, you could see the monster, or at least had an idea what it would look like, whether it’s a terrorist plot or incoming natural disaster. But this thing, COVID-19, is invisible and in the real sense, everyone is a threat. As much as I love my mom, I can’t see her right now because she is elderly and I am still working and seeing patients. The reason why this causes so much stress, anxiety and paranoia is because you know it’s there and understand the risks but you just can’t see it.”
According to Southeastern Idaho Public Health experts, fear and anxiety about disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Such fear and anxiety can show itself in various ways, including changes in sleep or eating patterns, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, the worsening of chronic health problems, or an increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said.
In dealing with stress, Southeastern Idaho Public Health recommends the following:
“Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations,” said Maggie Mann, the director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health. “How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people, and the community you live in.”
Fredrickson added, “We tell our clients to think about five people in their life they care about and drop them a message. Call them and tell them you love them and that you and them will get through this together.”
Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals; exercise regularly; get plenty of sleep; and avoid alcohol and drugs.
Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.