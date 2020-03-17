South Central Public Health District has a fourth confirmed case in a female patient over the age of 80 in Blaine County.
The woman is recovering well in a local hospital under isolation. Point of transmission is under investigation.
This is the state’s ninth coronavirus case.
As a reminder, SCPHD will continue to issue press releases for significant updates related to the pandemic and the first case in each new county.
However, South Central Public Health District will no longer issue press releases for individual cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County. Instead we will issue simple updates like this one today.
Please refer to https://phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus for the latest local numbers and https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for Idaho-specific information.