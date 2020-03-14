The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in conjunction with the affected local public health districts, is announcing an additional three cases of novel coronavirus infection in Idaho. This brings the total to five in the state.
Central District Health has a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in a male patient from Ada County in his 50s. There were no identified underlying medical issues. He is recovering well in his home under isolation and was not hospitalized. The patient indicated travel-related acquisition and is presumed to have the same shared risk exposure to the first case identified in Ada County.
South Central Public Health has a second confirmed case in a female patient over the age of 70. She is hospitalized and recovering. At this time, the point of transmission is still under investigation. The health district earlier today announced its first positive in a female over the age of 50 who is recovering at home from mild symptoms.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in the district in a woman under the age of 60 in Teton County. She contracted COVID-19 from contact with a confirmed case in a neighboring state. She is home recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.