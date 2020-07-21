Coronavirus cases are surging in Idaho and the international news is taking notice.
A story published on Yahoo News by the international news agency, Agence France-Presse (AFP), about the fast-spreading COVID-19 cases in Idaho was the lead story on the Drudge Report Tuesday, which also marked the seventh time in 11 days the Gem State announced an increase of more than 500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day.
“Since last week, the small, rural northwestern U.S. state of Idaho has been racking up 500 new coronavirus cases a day — a sign of the exponential spread of the disease across the country,” the AFP story said. “With just 1.8 million inhabitants, Idaho — famous for its potatoes and meat processing plants — is seeing a virus resurgence as it also sweeps through the U.S. South and West.”
As virus case counts continue to rise regionally and statewide, individual public health districts have begun implementing localized pandemic response measures to continue to curb COVID-19 from spreading.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has confirmed over 15,800 COVID-19 cases with the announcement of 556 new cases on Tuesday. Idaho has reported 126 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in mid-March. Jefferson County, located in the East Idaho Public Health (EIPH) district, announced its first COVID-19 related death on Monday.
The number of available intensive care unit beds throughout the state dropped from 104 to 90 overnight, according to Department of Health and Welfare data posted Tuesday evening. And at 46, the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds statewide is at the highest it has ever been.
Regionally, Southeast Idaho Public Health (SIPH), which includes eight counties — Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power — is expected on Thursday to consider approving a COVID-19 response plan as Idaho begins to transition pandemic health care measures to individual locales within the state. EIPH which includes Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties approved a nearly identical plan last week.
After announcing 42 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, SIPH on Tuesday announced nine additional confirmed cases. A total of 3 people in SIPH's district have died as a result of COVID-19.
In Pocatello, the Bannock Civitan Club recently announced it has cancelled all planned Revive @ 5 weekly social gatherings following a meeting of its board of directors last Thursday, according to DeAnn Wilson, chair of Revive @ 5 committee and a board member of the Bannock Civitan Club.
“It was not a unanimous decision,” Wilson said. “There were some that wanted to try something different to provide a good outlet for our community, but we all understand the situation we are in. Revive at 5 is a social event and social distancing cannot occur at an event of that type. Though Revive @ 5 is a huge fundraiser for us, we will just tighten our belt next year and do the best we can for the community moving forward.”
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to require masks be worn in all district schools and decided it will hold in person instruction when school resumes on August 24.
SIPH Director Maggie Mann told the Idaho State Journal Tuesday afternoon that its draft regional COVID-19 plan aims to establish metrics for how it will implement pandemic response measures moving forward.
Mann said the plan’s ultimate goal is to ensure that during the COVID-19 pandemic healthcare capacity is maintained for all patients needing care — not just COVID-19 patients.
“We want to minimize the impact to our economy as much as possible while still protecting public health,” Mann said.
The regional response plan SIPH will discuss during its 11:30 a.m. board meeting Thursday at its facility on Alvin Ricken Drive includes four different stages (identified by color-coded risk levels ranging from green to red) — minimal, moderate, high and critical — with varying metrics that would trigger the health district implementing the respective stage.
According to the plan, the risk levels may be applied at a town, city, county, geographic or regional level and different parts of SIPH’s region may be at different risk levels, meaning Bannock County could reach a critical risk level while Butte County remains at a minimal risk level. Movement from one risk level to a lesser risk level will occur at 14-day intervals (one incubation period for COVID-19), while advancement to a level of higher risk can occur at any time, according to the plan.
The minimal stage recommends that, regardless of the risk level throughout the remainder of the pandemic, every person stay home if they are sick, maintain 6-feet of social distancing, wear face coverings when social distancing cannot occur and wash their hands frequently.
In the event that the rate of active cases for an area becomes larger than 10 per 10,000 population for three consecutive days, or hospital ICU bed occupancy reaches 90 percent two to three times per week, SIPH could move the respective area from the minimal to moderate level. Once an area reaches the moderate level, SIPH would recommend the area implement an order mandating face coverings when in public places, limit events and social gatherings to 150 people and, among others, ask that nursing and assisted living centers adopt strict visiting policies.
Responding to a weekend surge in COVID-19 cases, EIPH officials on Tuesday mandated masks and barred large events for Bonneville County for at least the next 14 days after moving the county into the moderate risk level. The same decision was reached for Teton County on July 16.
Additional and more stringent metrics are associated with both the high and critical risk levels and Mann also said that SIPH will rely on anecdotal evidence from healthcare partners such as Portneuf Medical Center during its decision-making process.
“Our regional response plan will also have us considering qualitative data from our healthcare partners because sometimes the data lags behind what is actually happening in our communities,” Mann said. “Conversation with healthcare professionals is a very important part of this process.”
While a regional response plan is necessary to establish a framework for if and when COVID-19 gets worse in East Idaho, Mann said local residents proactively and consistently incorporating recommended health measures can significantly reduce the likelihood a locale is moved to a higher risk category.
“We really don’t want to have to advance through these stages,” Mann said. “That is why it is so important for people in our community to wear those face coverings, practice that social distance of six feet and limit large social gathering participation.”