POCATELLO — Bannock County commissioners voted Tuesday not to allow the Idaho High School Rodeo Association to hold its state championships at the Bannock County Event Center, according to Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey.
He said the commissioners' decision was due to rodeo organizers not sufficiently meeting the county's guidelines to protect the rodeo's attendees from the spread of COVID-19.
The rodeo was scheduled for June 13 through June 20.
