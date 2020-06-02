Cassidy Corta state rodeo

Cassidy Corta guides her horse through the poles in 2019 on her way to winning the event at the Idaho High School State Finals Rodeo at the Bannock County Event Center.

 Doug Lindley/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Bannock County commissioners voted Tuesday not to allow the Idaho High School Rodeo Association to hold its state championships at the Bannock County Event Center, according to Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey. 

He said the commissioners' decision was due to rodeo organizers not sufficiently meeting the county's guidelines to protect the rodeo's attendees from the spread of COVID-19.

The rodeo was scheduled for June 13 through June 20.

Check back later for more details at idahostatejournal.com.

