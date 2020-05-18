BOISE — Idaho has already approved more than $26 million in “Idaho Rebound” cash grants for 2,608 small businesses impacted by the coronavirus and is expanding the program to also cover businesses so small they have no employees, just a sole proprietor.
That’s from among 3,600 applicants in the program’s first week; direct deposits started going out to the successful applicants last week. The tally of 2,608 approved is as of Monday morning, according to state records.
The program, which provides $10,000 grants for small businesses with 1 to 50 employees, will expand to also cover self-employed individuals, who could start applying May 27; they would be eligible for $7,500 in grants, and the business would have to be the primary source of income for the applicant, accounting for at least 50 percent of their household income.
As soon as the small-business grant program was announced, the state began receiving inquiries from small businesses that lack employees, asking why they weren’t also eligible; in one case, a small business provided full-time employment for its owner and part-time employment for the owner’s spouse.
“We were focusing on the gap population that did not receive Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance,” said Alex Adams, the governor’s budget director and chair of the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, which approved the expansion in a unanimous vote late Friday afternoon. “We now know that with the second wave of federal PPP funding, approximately 28,000 Idaho businesses have received PPP, so significant funds will still be available for Wave 3.”
The first wave of applications was for businesses with 1 to 19 employees; the second wave, for which applications opened on Monday, is for businesses with 1-50 employees. The third wave will open May 27, for the self-employed or businesses with 1 to 50 employees.
“When we set the original criteria, we committed to looking at ways to responsibly broaden it to those who are self-employed and who faced business interruptions as a result of COVID,” Adams said. “We worked with the Tax Commission and some CPAs to establish the criteria that CFAC approved.”
The committee's unanimous vote Friday was to recommend the expansion to the governor; Gov. Brad Little announced the expansion on Monday afternoon.
“Idaho made $300 million available in cash support to small businesses — more than any other state,” Little said in a news release. “Expanding this resource to self-employed business owners should help them get back on their feet and relieve some of the financial loss brought about by this unexpected and unwelcome virus. I appreciate Idaho workers and businesses for their determination during these uncertain times, and for their dedication in reinforcing consumer and employee confidence by operating safely.”
The advisory committee also approved, on a 14-1 vote, a $6 million Idaho Rebounds marketing plan, with its goal “to rebuild consumer and employee confidence and promote Idaho.”
The plan includes:
- $2.5 million for the “One Idaho” campaign;
- $500,000 for the “Recreation Responsibly Idaho” campaign; and
- $3 million for an Idaho tourism campaign.
The Idaho Department of Commerce will lead the effort in combination with the governor’s coronavirus economic advisory group. It will target three market segments: Businesses, employees, and citizens.
The one “no” vote on approving the marketing plan, which also was a recommendation to the governor, came from Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. She told the Idaho Press on Monday, "Spending $3 million on advertising for people to travel to Idaho from other states, including states that may be at a different phase in their reopening process, is not the most prudent priority at this time," saying the "first priority must be getting Idahoans back to work and helping small businesses reopen."
McGeachin also objected to what she said would be "$3 million instructing Idahoans how to live their lives safely." She said, "This is unnecessary, intrusive, and not the proper role of government."
The funds for the marketing campaign will come from the $1.25 billion Idaho received from the federal government in coronavirus aid under the CARES Act. From that total amount, $310 million is being targeted to small business economic support. That includes:
- $300 million for the grants to small businesses;
- $2 million for personal protective equipment that’s being made available for free to small businesses;
- $6 million for the marketing plan; and
- $2 million as yet unallocated, anticipating additional recommendations.