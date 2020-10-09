Nearly one in four Idahoans screened for COVID-19 this week tested positive for the virus, the highest positive test percentage in the nation, according to a new study from Johns Hopkins University.
Idaho’s positive testing rate for this week is 24.4 percent, John Hopkins University says, which suggests 24 out of every 100 tests administered in the state came back positive for COVID-19.
More than 500 Idahoans have died from COVID-19 related causes since the pandemic hit the Gem State in March.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said the study from John Hopkins University is somewhat misleading, however, considering it does not include all of the available data, specifically negative COVID-19 test results, that the Idaho Department of Welfare is using to calculate the state’s positive test rate, which is 10.5 percent for the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 3.
“The state has us right around 10 percent and the numbers vary because John Hopkins has a different way of looking at the data,” Mann said. “Their study is based on publicly available data, which they are figuring correctly, but does not include all the data that we have access to. We have a better data source for the total number of tests that are being administered, but even at around 10 percent that is still double than where we would ideally like to be.”
Idaho, since Oct. 1, has yet to report fewer than 220 daily confirmed COVID-19 cases, topping more than 500 new cases five times in that period and over 600 on Friday. Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic will forever alter the way Idaho residents work and live.
Moreover, A weekly federal report on coronavirus cases in Idaho endorsed the idea of moving many schools online if local coronavirus cases rise for middle and high-school age students.
The weekly report, first obtained and published by the Center for Public Integrity, is put together by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and was presented to Gov. Little at the beginning of the week.
The report issued Oct. 4 recommends a "change to online K-12 classes in counties and metro areas with elevated test positivity and incidence among school age children and increasing hospital utilization." Reporter Liz Essley Whyte from the Center for Public Integrity said it was the first report she had seen to include a recommendation to move Idaho schools online.
The report does not identify every county or city in Idaho that could qualify for that recommendation, but 10 counties were singled out in the report for the high rate of positive tests coming from students aged 12-17 recently, including Bannock, Bingham and Custer counties.
Since Oct. 1, SIPH has confirmed 475 COVID-19 cases in the region, which includes the counties of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power. This includes 106 confirmed cases announced in the health district on Friday, the largest single day positive case count in the region since the pandemic began.
Of the 475 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Idaho since Oct. 1, nearly 70 percent have been confirmed in Bannock and Bingham counties, which have reported 234 and 94 new cases, respectively, in that timespan. A total of 23 Southeast Idaho residents have died from COVID-19-related causes since the pandemic reached the state in March, of which six of those deaths were reported since Oct. 1.
The weekly federal report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force found that nearly 23 percent of virus tests for college-age students in Madison County were coming back positive, and over 10 percent were coming back positive for college-age students in Bannock County.
The active case tracker on Brigham Young University-Idaho's website says the school had 73 active cases from students and 18 active cases from its faculty as of Friday.
The active case tracker on Idaho State University’s website says the school had 60 active cases from students and nine active cases from faculty as of Wednesday, including 65 active cases at the Pocatello campus, two active cases at the Idaho Falls campus, one at the Meridian campus and another positive case among a student off campus completing a clinical rotation, practicum or internship.
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello and Blackfoot were among the Idaho metro areas placed in the White House Coronavirus Task Force report's "red zone," meaning they had at least 10 percent of coronavirus tests coming back positive and at least 0.1 percent of the area's population testing positive in the last week. Other cities that met both of those criteria are Twin Falls, Moscow, Burley, Hailey and the bordering cities of Logan, Utah, and Ontario, Oregon.
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25's active case tracker says a total of 20 students and 17 faculty members were considered active for COVID-19 this week, with cases being confirmed in all but six of the district's 24 schools. No school has more than six active COVID-19 cases, with most reporting either one or two confirmed cases.
School District 25 spokesperson Courtney Fisher says the district is closely monitoring the situation, which has not resulted in any closures or changes to the district’s current hybrid learning model.
The North Gem School District in Bancroft northwest of Soda Springs shut down its schools on Wednesday because of COVID-19 outbreaks and the football game between Pocatello and Shelley high schools scheduled for Friday was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.
While face-coverings are still controversial in the state, with only eight of Idaho’s 44 counties, along with nine cities, having requirements to wear them in public spaces and when social distancing cannot occur, Mann said wearing masks or cloth face coverings is paramount to limiting the spread of COVID-19 and is one of the few tools available in the current toolbox for fighting the novel coronavirus.
“There are some very simple things that people can do to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” Mann said. “Please stay home when you are sick, wear your cloth face-covering in public and continue social distancing. These are simple choices to make and the science says they are effective in limiting the spread.”
Mann continued, “We are starting to head further into fall, so our weather will change and people will have fewer opportunities to be outside and will be congregating inside. We know Influenza is coming and always causes people to get sick in the fall and winter, which has the potential to impact health care capacity. We want local grade schools and Idaho State University to stay in session, so I know I sound like a broken record, but it’s because we have a very limited toolbox and these are the tools we know can be helpful. We need as many people as possible to adopt these behaviors.”