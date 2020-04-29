Idaho Central Credit Union and Portneuf Medical Center have joined with other health care entities to start checking whether or not Pocatello area residents have COVID-19 antibodies.
The antibody testing was unveiled on Wednesday and is scheduled to continue for at least a week at ICCU headquarters, 4400 Central Way in Chubbuck. Testing is also available at PMC, Physicians Immediate Care and Bingham Memorial Hospital (Pocatello Urgent Care) as demand dictates.
The testing is a necessary step to helping transition back to a more everyday life, according to officials with PMC, Crush the Curve and ICCU.
“This is a fantastic partnership with ICCU and Crush the Curve Idaho and just the community coming together to do something that needs to be done,” according to Dan Snell, chief medical officer at PMC.
Kent Oram, CEO and president of ICCU, said there are already testing sites in Idaho Falls, Lewiston and Meridian. “So it’s like we need one in Pocatello. So here we are,” he said.
He said the testing is critical.
“Testing is the way we get back to work,” Oram said. “That’s how we get back to our normal lives is to know what’s out there, what’s real, what’s not. We’re fighting this boogeyman and we don’t know. We have got to know and that’s where testing can help.”
People can sign up for the antibody testing in the Pocatello area at crushthecurveidaho.com. Crush the Curve is a 501C3 nonprofit organization. People without coronavirus symptoms can also be tested if they meet certain criteria.
“The net goal is to find out who has antibodies. Then once we know who has antibodies that allows us to know how much disease and it directs us on how cautious we need to be rolling out,” Oram said.
The more people health officials know have the COVID-19 antibodies the better it will be known if the antibodies confer immunity, Snell said.
Oram said, “So it’s going to be a long-term deal where we’re testing people and probably even retesting them because we’ve got to have that done to understand the virus. We need a control group.”
The testing done on Wednesday at ICCU’s Chubbuck headquarters was a trial run using ICCU employees.
Oram said they hope to test 500 people a day at least through next Thursday in the Pocatello area. More details are available at crushthecurveidaho.com.
PMC officials present for Wednesday’s testing said they’re pleased how the hospital has been able to weather the pandemic.
“But we’re already trying to make sure we’re working our way back to whatever normal is going to look like in the future,” said Mark Gregson, PMC’s interim chief executive officer.