POCATELLO — Holy Spirit Catholic School invites the public to celebrate May Day with a drive-by parade on Friday from 4:45-6 p.m.
The drive-by parade will take place in front of Holy Spirit Catholic School (540 N. 7th Avenue) along 7th Avenue between Wyeth and Hayden Streets.
“We are so blessed and grateful to be a part of the Pocatello/Chubbuck community, and we wanted to find a way to spread a little fun and a few smiles during this challenging time,” said Principal Nancy Corgiat “Our dedicated faculty and staff are preparing a colorful drive-by event in front of the school and we want to invite everyone in the community to attend! This is a safe ‘wave and shout hello’ event just for fun, to make long overdue and much needed LIVE connections.”
May Day is a holiday celebrated all over the world as a way of welcoming the arrival of spring. May Day is often associated with flower gathering, weaving of floral garlands, bright colors and maypoles. In the Catholic Church, the entire month of May is dedicated to the celebration and honoring of the Virgin Mary, so May 1 begins the “Month of Mary.” It is a long-standing tradition in the Catholic Church to place a crown of flowers on the statue of Mary during May. The flowers symbolize Mary’s beauty and virtue, and remind us to work to exemplify those values in our own lives.
The school encourages people to bring the entire family, roll down the windows, admire the May Day decorations, and wave and greet our faculty and staff. The school asks that cars drive by slowly, yet carefully, in either direction. Social distancing will be maintained during the event, and there will be no gathering on the school lawns or inside the school. Faculty and staff will not walk up to cars.