POCATELLO — A registered nurse who has worked at Portneuf Medical Center for 13 years and is a breast cancer survivor was the first person to receive the Pfizer Inc. COVID-19 vaccine in Southeast Idaho on Thursday afternoon.
Bernadette Bradburn received the COVID-19 vaccine from Randee Hokanson, the employee health supervisor at PMC. Public health officials and other hospital staff filled the PMC conference room with applause and hoorays while watching Bradburn’s inoculation, calling it a symbol of hope and the first real sign that the coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end.
“I am thrilled,” Bradburn said just moments before receiving the vaccine. “This is really the first step toward reining in this pandemic that is just out of control. ... This is a first step in really getting a handle on (this pandemic).”
In line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee, state health care workers are receiving the initial doses of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech. Long-term care staff and residents in Idaho are set to receive the vaccine starting as soon as next week.
By next week, PMC expects to administer more than half, or over 450, of the 975 vaccine doses allotted to Southeastern Idaho Public Health. SIPH Director Maggie Mann says the remaining Pfizer vaccine doses will be distributed in Bingham, Franklin and Oneida counties.
Mann said the other four counties in the health district — Bear Lake, Butte, Caribou and Power — have elected to wait for the Moderna vaccine, which a panel of independent experts on Thursday recommended, by a vote of 20 in favor and one abstention, that the Food and Drug Administration authorize for emergency use. The formal decision from the FDA, expected on Friday, would clear the way for some 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to be shipped around the country starting this weekend, according to The New York Times.
Though SIPH received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week, Mann says much like what has been reported elsewhere in the country, many local health care professionals have determined the glass vials of vaccine actually contain an additional dose, sometimes two additional doses. Though each vial of vaccine was supposed to hold five doses, some have been found to contain enough for a sixth or seventh dose.
Mann also said that much like what has been reported in several states throughout the country, Idaho’s second shipment of vaccines from Pfizer is being cut by 44 percent. The reasons for the reduction are currently the subject of debate between the Trump administration and Pfizer.
“This doesn’t, at this point, impact the second (booster) doses for the people receiving doses from this initial allocation, which started today,” Mann said Thursday.
Officials in multiple states told The Washington Post they were alerted late Wednesday that their second shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine next week had been reduced, sparking widespread confusion and spurring the company’s CEO to put out a statement saying it had millions more doses than were being distributed.
The changes prompted concern in health departments across the country about whether Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine accelerator, was capable of distributing doses quickly enough to meet the target of delivering first shots to 20 million people by year’s end. A senior Trump administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans, said the revised estimates for next week were the result of states requesting an expedited timeline for locking in future shipments, leaving less time for federal authorities to inspect and clear available supply, The Washington Post reported Thursday.
But Pfizer released a statement on Thursday that seemed at odds with that explanation, saying the company faced no production issues and had more doses available than were being distributed.
“We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” Pfizer’s statement read.
The first COVID vaccine to be administered in Southeast Idaho came on a day the regional health district reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 107 new COVID-19 cases throughout the eight counties in the health district. A total of 114 people have died from COVID-19 and 11,694 people have contracted COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho since the pandemic reached the Gem State in March.
Statewide, over 1,200 people have died from COVID-19 and nearly 127,000 Idahoans have contracted the virus as of Thursday. So far, the state has administered over 320 COVID-19 vaccines this week, all to front line health care workers.
PMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dan Snell said he also plans to be vaccinated, adding that seeing the first vaccinations administered in Southeast Idaho “totally pumps me up.”
“This is huge,” Snell said. “This is the biggest step toward healing that we have had. Everything that we have had up to this point has been damage control. This just leaps us forward to getting back to some semblance of where we were prior to COVID.”
Snell continued, “Today marks the beginning of the next phase of this pandemic. I am proud and honored to be a part of the PMC team and a member of the Pocatello community. Everyone has been affected, everyone has sacrificed. On behalf of our team, I want to thank (the community) and encourage continued diligence in wearing masks, physical distancing and frequent handwashing in the weeks and months to come, until most of the population has been vaccinated.”
COVID-19 vaccinations for the general population are still a few months out, however, and local health officials are encouraging residents to both continue adhering to mitigation strategies designed to limit the spread of the virus and to refrain from contacting health care providers for information about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as to not overburden current processes.
PMC CEO Jordan Herget described the first vaccines administered Thursday as a historic moment for the hospital, adding that health care workers on the front lines have been anticipating this moment for months.
“This is a historic moment for our organization, for our team members and for the community,” Herget said. “We have been preparing to receive and administer this shipment of doses from the State of Idaho and the health districts, who are managing distribution. Our team members have dedicated themselves to caring for members of our community and we appreciate that they are among the first priority groups to receive the protection of the vaccine. While the vaccine may be the beginning of the end of the pandemic, we recognize the toll this disease has had on our team members and community.”