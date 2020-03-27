Riverside Golf Course

POCATELLO — Following additional guidance from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Governor Brad Little’s stay-home order, Highland and Riverside Golf Courses will open for play.

Golf course staff will institute the following measures to ensure the safety of players:

  • Passholder check-in will be facilitated without entering the clubhouses
  • Daily round golfer check-in shall be paid and completed online, by phone, or one golfer at a time and only after previous player checking in vacates the clubhouse area
  • Players must practice safe social distancing of six feet or more at all times
  • Pins shall be played “in-place” and not removed
  • Café food shall be phone-in and take-out only, and shall be secured one order at a time, and only after previous take-out order patron has vacated Café area

In a tweet Thursday, March 26 Wasden said “Golf is allowed and clubhouse food carryout is, too. The main difference is the usual pro shop check-in, reservations, payment, etc. These need to take place on the phone, online or by other means that don't involve person-to-person contact.”

For more information on Highland and Riverside Golf Courses, visit pocatellogolfcourses.com.

For more information and to view Governor Little’s stay-home order, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.

City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and cdc.gov.

