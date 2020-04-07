POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health is apparently making good on its assurance to contact and request the closure of all “non-essential” businesses still operating in spite of Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-home order.
Public health officials on Friday requested local resident Jeff Huckstep shutter the doors to his canine cleaning business in Chubbuck, Dip N’ Clip Dog Grooming, after they received complaints that he was still providing pet care in violation of the statewide stay-home order that Little introduced on March 25 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, which reached worldwide pandemic proportions last month.
Though he obliged the request in favor of facing a misdemeanor criminal charge, Huckstep told the Idaho State Journal during a Monday interview he did so reluctantly considering his belief that dog grooming services are just as “essential” as a liquor store, tobacco shop or even a pet supply store that provides dog grooming services of its own, such as the PetSmart in Pocatello.
“This directive kind of favors the big guys,” Huckstep said about being asked to close the doors to his small business. “There are many more small dog grooming businesses in town than there are corporate stores, yet we’re the only ones being asked to close. That seems a little unfair to me.”
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann says Huckstep is not alone in voicing resistance to the statewide stay-home order, adding that public health officials have dealt with many complaints from people stating “non-essential” businesses are still in operation. Further, Mann says that shortly after the stay-home order went into effect, public health officials encountered a few scenarios where it was necessary to request the presence of local law enforcement officials during their visits to ensure education points were being taken seriously.
“Typically, if we get involved it’s because we have a concern expressed to us from a member of the public that a business is operating that shouldn’t be,” Mann said. “We try to provide education to the business owner on how important it is to limit the spread of this virus so as to not overwhelm our health care system.”
Dissent to Little's stay-home order is not isolated to the local level, as evidenced by a Tuesday article in the New York Times, that includes several examples, some of which involve ranking public officials challenging social distance guidelines.
In addition to reports that Ammon Bundy — the man who led the armed takeover and 41-day standoff of an Oregon refuge in 2016 — held a gathering last week of a few dozen people near Boise to pursue support for an Easter service somewhere in Idaho with a “potential crowd of 1,000 people,” the Times says opposition to the stay-home order has also come from at least one state lawmaker and a county sheriff.
Among those with antipathy toward the order include far-right Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who “is encouraging her constituents to push back on the statewide stay-at-home order, saying people have a ‘God-given constitutionally protected right to peacefully assemble,’” the Times wrote. Further, Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler wrote a letter to Gov. Little on April 2 claiming the public had been misled by the dire predictions of public health officials.
“In the spirit of liberty and the Constitution, you can request those that are sick to stay home,” Wheeler wrote. “But, at the same time, you must release the rest of us to go on with our normal business.”
Locally, Huckstep was apprehensive to adhere to the stay-home order because of what he believes is a very nuanced enforcement approach among public health experts.
The day after local health officials asked Huckstep to close down his grooming business, PetSmart announced via a news release posted to its website that it was re-opening its grooming salons in select locations, including Pocatello, partly “because regular grooming is vital to the health of so many dogs and cats,” or in other words, is an essential service as it relates to the stay-home order.
Petsmart’s announcement came just two weeks after the company had “made the difficult decision to temporarily close our grooming salons out of concern for the safety and wellbeing of both our associates and customers.”
It was during this two-week temporary closure that PetSmart “redesigned how we operate our salons to deliver the best possible care and experience for everyone.” Changes to its grooming process included: Cleaning and disinfecting all grooming tables, kennels, water and food bowls, toys and grooming tools between every pet service; sanitizing and cleaning all surfaces and playrooms every night; and changing air filters every week to maintain clean, healthy air in the grooming salons.
A large disparity between Dip N’ Clip and the national PetSmart chain does not exist, says Huckstep, adding that the only major difference as it relates to the stay-home order’s “essential” designation is the fact his dog grooming service does not stock and supply pet food — PetSmart does.
“With all the COVID-19 stuff going on we scaled back operations significantly,” Huckstep said. “We stopped allowing all walk-in appointments and only allowed one person inside the shop at a time, and it’s just my wife and I that are normally inside working. We wear protective equipment while we’re there like masks and gloves, and sanitize the grooming station after every use. We are just trying to provide what we believe is an essential service for our canine companions during this shutdown.”
Huckstep says it was never his intention to be a proverbial thorn in the side of public health officials, nor to express any notion that he was above the law, but he does feel somewhat slighted about the directive to close down while other similar businesses can remain open.
“The biggest thing for us is understanding why we can’t remain open so long as we are following the social distancing guidelines — 6 feet of separation, no large groups and very limited direct interactions with people," Huckstep said.
Mann told the Journal on Tuesday afternoon that SIPH officials have been in communication with corporate PetSmart officials who have been apathetic to their requests to halt grooming operations.
“We have tried working with PetSmart and explaining that the pet supply store aspect does fall under essential services but their grooming service does not and they are completely disregarding us,” Mann said. “We are really trying to take an educational approach and do not want to get into a legal battle. We just want people to do the right thing.”
While the confirmed positive COVID-19 infections have remained low in East Idaho, of which the region has 34 confirmed cases with no reported deaths, Idaho’s 1,210 confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday mean the Gem State has “far more cases per capita than California," according to data from the New York Times. With its 428 confirmed cases and a population of approximately 22,000 people, Blaine County, the home to the Treasure Valley resort towns of Sun Valley and Hailey, now has the largest per capita concentration of coronavirus cases in the nation, the Times wrote.
Mann says business owners who believe they should receive the essential designation can complete a digital form on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website indicating why it’s in the best interest of the state to allow the business to remain operational during the COVID-19 emergency.
Additionally, she highlighted the availability of many resources available to help small businesses during this pandemic such as loans and grants. Ultimately, Mann says the directives are not intended to cause tension between businesses and the government, but rather to avert catastrophic outbreaks that can overwhelm hospitals.
“The bottom line is we all need to do everything we can in order to shorten the amount of time we are under this stay-home order,” Mann said. “The guidance is in place to try and keep people from getting sick. For some people this virus may be mild, but for others it is very serious and people are dying.”