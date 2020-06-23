Despite a spike in local COVID-19 cases, Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials say they have no immediate plans to roll the region back to an earlier phase of Idaho’s plan to reopen.
Though Ada County located in the Central Public Health District announced Monday it was reverting back to stage three of Gov. Little’s multi-step plan to reopen Idaho’s economy, SIPH Director Maggie Mann told the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday that there are no similar plans to roll back Southeast Idaho, at least for now.
“At this point, we have no plan to (roll back) — nor do we want to,” Mann told the Journal via email. “That said, things could change quickly. It is really dependent upon the choices we are all making, including staying home if sick, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing cloth face coverings when in public, and washing our hands.”
Mann continued, “If our numbers stay reasonable, and our healthcare resources are not overtaxed, then we can avoid a step back. If we were to see a spike like Ada County is, we would work with our local elected officials and Gov. Little to determine our course of action.”
According to the Post Register, eastern and southeastern Idaho gained 52 cases of COVID-19 last week. SIPH has confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases in the last two days in Southeast Idaho — 11 on Monday and five on Tuesday. SIPH covers eight local counties — Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power. Eastern Idaho Public Health covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
In covering Ada County’s reopening rollback, the Idaho Press reported earlier this week that health officials during a press conference said they’d seen COVID-19 cases “explode” in Ada. They said Ada County had 25 cases three weeks ago, 57 cases the week after that, and 303 cases during the past week.
Statewide, Idaho has recently averaged more than 100 COVID-19 cases per day. As of Tuesday night, the state had over 4,400 cases and nearly 90 deaths.
While confirmed COVID-19 cases are on the rise in several regions throughout Idaho, the incremental rate increase in Southeast Idaho is not yet significant enough for health officials to consider a reopening plan rollback, Mann said.
For SIPH to consider a rollback, Mann said, “We would need to see a jump in (Southeast Idaho) cases, an increase in the percent of positive test results, an increase in the number of healthcare workers testing positive, an increase in the number of people presenting at (hospital emergency rooms) with COVID-19 symptoms, an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and/or an increase in the number of deaths due to COVID-19.”
Moreover, Mann said such a decision to roll back would be made in cooperation with Southeast Idaho’s county commissioners and mayors.
Mann said that while there are currently no plans to consider a Southeast Idaho rollback, she stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic is a very fluid situation.
“This process is highly fluid and can change rapidly,” Mann said. “We have seen this in Blaine County and Ada County in Idaho and in other parts of the U.S. and the world.”