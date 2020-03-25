Gov. Brad Little has immediately ordered all Idaho residents to remain at home except for necessary activities and directed non-essential businesses to close for the next three weeks in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.
With confirmed community transmission of coronavirus occurring in Idaho’s most populated area, the Treasure Valley, Little announced the 21-day stay-at-home order and an "extreme emergency declaration" following advice from public health experts during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at the Idaho Military Division State Headquarters on Gowen Field in Boise.
"Idaho is now in a new stage," Little said. "With confirmed community transmission now occurring in Idaho's most densely populated areas ... I will be ordering a statewide stay-at-home order for the entire state of Idaho."
The extreme emergency declaration allows the state to more effectively increase health care capacity, take steps to reduce and slow coronavirus spread and take rapid and decisive steps to improve the condition of Idahoans whose job and incomes are being harmed by the pandemic.
While community spread has not been detected in East Idaho and confirmed COVID-19 infections haven’t reached more than 10, public health officials believe the virus is much more widespread than what the numbers would suggest. Statewide, public health officials have confirmed at least 92 cases of COVID-19 infections in all Idaho health districts as of Wednesday morning after testing 1,887 people, according to Southeastern Idaho District Health Director Maggie Mann.
“We are seeing this virus now across our entire state and this has occurred in less than a two week time frame,” Mann said during a Wednesday morning briefing.
The governor’s order is not a full lockdown but demands Idaho's 1.75 million residents to self-isolate not just if they are sick, stop public gatherings of any number of people, cease public transit and discretionary travel, directs all non-essential businesses to halt operations at physical locations, encourages employees to work from home and asks people to maintain at least 6 feet from non-immediate household members.
“Our healthcare and public safety workers are putting themselves in harm’s way to respond to the coronavirus emergency, and we owe it to them to do our part by following this statewide stay-home order,” Little said.
Non-essential businesses to close include bars, nightclubs, gyms and recreation facilities, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, and others not included in the “essential” category as defined in the order. Establishments that can remain open include medical facilities, grocery and convenience stores, emergency services, farms, laundromats, newspapers and media services. Restaurants can remain open but can only offer drive-through, carry-out and delivery options.
“If your car breaks down and you can’t get to the grocery store, fixing that car is an essential service,” Little said.
The order does not seem to have any kind of enforcement mechanism and Little did not say whether people could be criminally charged or arrested for violations. Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson said in a Wednesday afternoon news release that the Chubbuck Police Department will not issue citations or make arrests pertaining to Little's order.
"We view our role as one of education, and educating people on how to keep their family’s safe and more importantly to keep the community safe, especially the vulnerable and elderly," Guiberson said. "For the most part, Chubbuck residents have been doing their part and showing that they understand the seriousness of the situation we are all experiencing. I thank you all for your continued efforts to protect yourselves, your families and your neighbors."
Little said the Idaho National Guard has been readied to support civil authorities with commodity transportation and assist local jurisdictions during the current coronavirus emergency.
At Little's request, Idaho National Guardsmen are prepared to stand up a joint task force to provide mobile testing support, provide facilities, tents or other equipment, and perform other duties as needed in Idaho’s coronavirus response effort. The Idaho Office of Emergency Management, a part of the Idaho Military Division, is the key emergency response planner and coordinator for interagency preparedness in Idaho.
The order to shelter-in-place comes on the heels of public health officials confirming the first case of community spread coronavirus in Ada County Tuesday night, the Gem State’s most populous region of roughly 450,000 residents and where the state reported its first coronavirus case on March 13.
Public health officials define contagion transmission levels as community spread when a person contracts an illness — like COVID-19, the infection caused by the novel coronavirus — and has had no known contact with other infected persons or has not recently traveled to an area where the disease has any documented cases.
The Centers for Disease Control says various parts of the country are seeing different levels of COVID-19 activity as the country braces for the initiation phase of the pandemic.
“States in which community spread is occurring are in the acceleration phase,” the CDC says. “The duration and severity of each pandemic phase can vary depending on the characteristics of the virus and the public health response.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Ada became the second Idaho county with confirmed community spread just four days after Little ordered all residents of Blaine County to self isolate on March 20 hours after public health officials revealed the coronavirus was spreading easily and sustainably there among persons with no known connections to other cases.
As of Wednesday morning, Blaine County had 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Ada County had 24 confirmed cases, according to public health officials. While East Idaho has only nine confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday morning — two each in Bannock, Madison, Jefferson, and Teton counties and one in Bingham — Mann said that for ever confirmed COVID-19 infection public health experts estimate there are up to 10 unconfirmed positive cases.
“We know that for every confirmed case there are likely to be somewhere between five and 10 unconfirmed (positive) cases,” said Mann, “and that for every confirmed case they will spread the virus, unintentionally of course, to an average of 2.5 people.”
In talking about those reference points and what it could mean for East Idaho Mann added, “We know that even though day-to-day life seems pretty normal here in Southeastern Idaho right now and you probably don’t personally know someone who’s had a positive test at this point in time … we’re pretty confident that there is a higher level of disease in our area.”
To accommodate renters who are in financial crisis as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Idaho Apartment Association (IAA) is promoting rent deferment plans for the month of April 2020.
"We encourage all property managers to adopt programs that are appropriate for them," IAA said in a Tuesday news release. "These plans allow renters to qualify for rent deferment by demonstrating that their financial status has been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Renters may demonstrate financial impact by evidencing exposure to the virus and the resulting quarantine requirements, or loss of hours or wages as a result of public health-related business closures related to the pandemic, IAA said. When renters qualify, landlords and management companies may provide plans to defer a portion, or potentially all, of April’s rent payment, to be paid at a later date.
Applications for unemployment insurance in Idaho are up 1300 percent from just last week, according to Boise State Public Radio.
Idaho Labor Department Director Jani Revier told Idaho Matters hosts Tuesday she’s seeing a spike in unemployment claims and her staff is overwhelmed, trying to answer everyone’s questions. Her advice to anyone facing a layoff who’s unsure if they qualify — “We encourage people to go ahead and apply, get that claim active and then we can work through those issues,” Revier said. She also pointed to the FAQ page on labor.idaho.gov, which has the answer to most questions.
With every day of the virus pandemic spreading in Idaho brings more self-isolation mandates and closures, with Lava Hot Springs announcing it was closing all of its mineral hot pools and Pocatello announcing the closure of all of its park playgrounds before Little’s Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Washington state and Oregon have also issued statewide stay-at-home orders in recent days.
“Given where we are in the biology of this disease, it’s important to do now to get the message out to all of Idaho,” Little said. “We absolutely have to have this take place.”
A finalized version of Little's order will be available online later Wednesday at coronavirus.idaho.gov, Little said.
"Public safety is always our top priority," Little said. "My fellow Idahoans, we will get through this together, as long as we all play an active part in fighting the spread of coronavirus."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.