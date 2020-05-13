Most people understand that the role of a legislator is to help write the laws that govern us. That’s what we do from January through March when the state legislature is in session. However, there’s another part of the job that is seldom discussed – being a public servant. My work doesn’t stop when the session ends.
What does it mean to work year-round when the legislature is in session for only three months? It means that I am a resource for my constituents every day – it is both a humbling and personally satisfying experience. I get to help people without having to convince a majority of 104 other legislators to agree with me. I can have an immediate, positive impact on people’s lives. The actions may seem small in the grand scheme of things but are important to the individual, especially when I can help make government work for people.
I can’t guarantee the outcome of an issue owned by another government entity, but I can do my best to assist and advocate for my constituents. Here’s are just a few of the issues I’ve worked on for District 15 constituents since I was elected in 2018:
• Addressed concerns about student safety along Cloverdale Road when walking to Joplin Elementary School while the road was under construction (walkways were put in place)
• Helped a constituent learn why they could not access water from their local irrigation district canal
• Fixed a leaking sprinkler pipe on school property that was flooding a neighbor’s yard
• Connected a constituent with the Governor’s office regarding the lack of volunteer preceptors needed to complete nurse practitioner graduation requirements at ISU
• Fixed an issue with water constantly pooling in front of an elderly person’s mailbox
• Addressed questions regarding how Idaho’s sex offender registry is managed relative to the laws of other states
• Helped clarify certain constraints on HIPAA in regard to parental notification
• Connected a constituent with PERSI management to address a participation issue
• Worked to install four-way stop signs at a dangerous residential intersection
• Responded to many requests for data and information on a variety of topics
• Addressed a wide variety of questions and concerns related to voting by mail for the May 19 primary election and the current pandemic
The list goes on. In addition, I give constituents my personal cell phone number to make myself readily available. If a candidate for elected office doesn’t make it easy for constituents to contact them, they shouldn’t apply for the job.
There’s another benefit when taking the job of being a public servant seriously. I learn more about how government works at all levels. Responding to a constituent request often results in my building new relationships with people within state, county, city and other local government entities. It can also be the source and impetus for new legislation to remedy a bad situation or benefit citizens throughout Idaho.
Being a legislator is more than just writing and debating bills in the statehouse for three months. It’s about helping people. It’s about being a public servant in all ways possible all the time.
This column was written by Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise.