Four more Idahoans have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of state residents known to be infected to nine, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday.
One of the infected individuals announced Tuesday is a male student at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg. The student, who's in his 20s, had recently visited an out-of-state area known to have coronavirus-infected individuals, health officials said. He is currently in isolation in his Rexburg apartment, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health.
The BYU-Idaho student will continue to be monitored by health officials.
He is the second infected East Idaho resident. The first East Idaho coronavirus case, a woman over the age of 60 from Teton County, was announced Saturday. The woman is recovering at home. She contracted the virus after having contact with an infected person in a neighboring state, the Department of Health and Welfare said.
One of the other new Idaho cases announced Tuesday was a woman under the age of 50 from the Ada County region. The Department of Health and Welfare said she had no known interactions with the other two coronavirus-infected individuals previously identified in the Ada County area.
Still, health officials believe the woman's case was likely travel-related. She is currently recovering at home.
The other two coronavirus-infected individuals announced Tuesday are from Blaine County.
One is a woman over the age of 80 who is "recovering well" while under isolation at a hospital in her region of the state, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.
The other Blaine County case announced Tuesday is a woman over the age of 50 who is recovering at her home.
Health and Welfare officials are still trying to determine how both Blaine County women contracted the virus.
Counting the two infected women announced Tuesday, there are now four coronavirus cases in Blaine County.