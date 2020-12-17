Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 107 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho, including 69 in Bannock County, 19 in Bingham County, 15 in Franklin County, two in Power County, and one each in Bear Lake and Butte counties. No new cases were reported in either Caribou or Oneida counties. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 11,694. Out of the 11,694 cases, 10,581 have recovered from COVID-19.
SIPH also confirmed four deaths due to COVID-19. They are a woman in her 80s from Caribou County, a man in his 70s from Bingham County, a man in his 80s from Bingham County and a female in her 80s from Bingham County. We were notified today by IDHW, that one of the COVID deaths they reported to us in November had a change on the death certificate to be NOT due to COVID-19. It was a man in his 70s from Caribou County. This is all we know about the situation. Therefore, the COVID-19 death count in our health district is 114. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
• Practice social distancing (6ft).
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid people who are sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875. SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.