POCATELLO — As if local health care workers weren’t under enough stress during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, a Fort Hall woman on Tuesday night allegedly pushed and cornered a Portneuf Medical Center emergency room nurse.
Raven Dawn Waterhouse, 39, faces one count of felony battery on a health care worker for the alleged incident, which occurred sometime around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, police records say.
As a Pocatello Police officer entered PMC shortly after 10 p.m., she could hear a woman yelling from one of the emergency rooms, police said. When the officer entered the emergency room, she observed Waterhouse sitting on the hospital bed yelling inaudibly at several health care professionals, police said.
One of the nurses said that before police officers arrived Waterhouse had charged toward her and violently shoved her in the chest with both hands, thrusting the nurse into a corner between a wall and sliding glass door, police said.
Two other health care workers witnessed the incident and provided statements to the police officer, police said.
Pocatello Police did not indicate in its reports why Waterhouse was at the hospital, nor what may have prefaced the disturbance and alleged battery of the health care worker.
Waterhouse was subsequently arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Waterhouse appeared in front of 6th District Judge Aaron Thompson via video conference from the jail on Wednesday where he set her bond at $5,000.
Waterhouse is due back at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello on May 6 for a preliminary hearing where prosecutors will determine if there is enough evidence against her to send the case to trial.
If convicted of the felony battery of a health care worker charge, Waterhouse faces up to three years in prison.