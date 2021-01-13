Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 65 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
This number includes 42 new cases in Bannock County, 9 in Bingham County, four each in Caribou and Oneida counties and two each in Bear Lake, Butte and Franklin counties. There were no new cases reported in Power County.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 13,685. Out of the 13,685 cases, 13,001 have recovered from COVID-19.
SIPH also confirmed five deaths in Bannock County due to COVID-19. They include a man in his 60’s, a man in his 70’s, a woman in her 90’s, a woman in her 70’s and a woman in her 60’s.
This brings the total to 162 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
- Practice social distancing (6ft).
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Join us Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at facebook.com/siphidaho.