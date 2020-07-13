The Gem State for two consecutive days late last week set records for the most confirmed COVID-19 cases before surpassing 10,000 total cases since the outbreak reached Idaho during mid-March.
Between Friday and Sunday, Idaho reported over 1,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including record-setting days on Friday and Saturday with 556 and 479 new cases, respectively. On Thursday, Gov. Brad Little announced Idaho would remain in Stage 4 of reopening for at least the next two weeks, which was the same day The New York Times published a graph in one of its reports that showed Idaho had the highest percent change in average daily cases since reopening with nearly a 1,500 percent increase.
While the novel coronavirus has had a nominal impact on the health care system in the Gem State over the past several months, a higher than ideal positive percent rate coupled with positive case counts increasing faster than tests are being administered has public health experts concerned that Idaho has become a new COVID-19 hot spot.
“As we test more, we would expect to see more positive cases, but what is more important to look at is our percent positive rate, which gives you a better reflection of the burden of this disease in our state,” said Maggie Mann, director of the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District. “We have definitely seen our percent positive increase, which the last I saw it was at 14.9 percent. That is the highest it has been since the very beginning of this outbreak.”
Idaho reported another significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases on Monday with 500 new confirmed and probable cases, bringing the state total to over 11,400 cases. A total of 102 Idahoans had died from the virus as of Monday evening.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed an increase in 28 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 16 in Bannock County, 11 in Bingham County and one in Bear Lake County.
The New York Times Thursday article says the current uptick in U.S. coronavirus cases is being driven by states, like Idaho, that were among the first to reopen their economies. Of all states to have initiated the reopening stages of their economies prior to May 15, Idaho’s seven-day rolling average of daily case increases in states with at least 2,000 total cases was the highest of 20 states, reporting a 1,491 percent increase. The Times graph showed that for a rolling seven-day period, Idaho increased from reporting an average of 24 cases per day up to 375 new cases per day.
Moreover, Axios published a story on July 6 that included information about case growth outpacing testing in coronavirus hot spots, of which Idaho had the second highest increase trailing only Florida. The seven-day average percent change for testing in Idaho between June 1 and July 5 increased 239 percent, but the seven-day average percent change of total confirmed cases increased by 863 percent.
Lastly, John Hopkins University tracks the total daily number of COVID-19 virus tests conducted in each state and of those tests, how many were positive each day. On Sunday, that data indicated Idaho had an average seven-day rolling average positive percent rate of 14.9 percent.
“If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases,” John Hopkins University says. “A lower positivity may indicate that a community is including in its testing patients with milder or no symptoms. The (World Health Organization) has said that in countries that have conducted extensive testing for COVID-19, that rate should remain at 5 percent or lower for at least 14 days.”
Altogether, this data suggests that the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Idaho is not due to increased testing, but rather that the pandemic is getting worse and has been since about mid-June.
“Texas, Florida, South Carolina and Arizona do have higher percent positive rates than us, but what we would like to see is our percent positive rate go down by about 10 percentage points,” Mann said. “That would serve as a good indicator that the virus is not spreading efficiently any longer.”
Mann stressed the importance for Idahoans to embrace pandemic response measures as a public health issue and said she has been troubled to see topics such as face coverings and social distancing become politicized.
“It’s unfortunate for certain that this worldwide health crisis has been politicized,” she said. “We are talking about people’s health and a virus. This is not political. A virus can impact anybody regardless of their party affiliation and the thing is we all need to work together to reduce the likelihood that the most vulnerable among us have bad outcomes.”
It’s crucial that individuals maintain 6 feet of social distancing, wear face coverings in public or when social distancing cannot occur and continue washing their hands and using hand sanitizer, said Mann, adding that if you are sick stay home.
Many sit on either side of the fence, in that states, Idaho included, have either implemented too many or not enough restrictions or mandates to limit the spread of COVID-19. But for Mann, being too responsive to a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic is a much easier pill to swallow than knowing more could have been done and wasn’t.
“There is a fine line between waiting too long to respond and responding too early,” Mann said. “I would rather err on the side of caution because this can flip very rapidly. In a matter of days it can get bad quickly. That is what we are trying to prevent. We don’t want to be the next Arizona, Texas, Florida or South Carolina.”
Mann continued, “The reason masks and social distancing are so important is because we have ample evidence that this virus spreads before people show symptoms. It is very different than something like seasonal influenza where people are not able to spread the virus until they’ve had symptoms for a few days. Usually by then they are at home because they don’t feel well. With this, it is very, very different.”