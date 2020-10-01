Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths in the health district, a male in his 80s from Jefferson County and a female in her 90s from Teton County. Out of respect to their families, no additional details will be released.
“We are saddened by these deaths and would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to their families during this difficult time”, stated Geri Rackow, EIPH Director.
The Board of Health (BOH) at Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) met this morning (October 1) and determined Custer, Lemhi, and Teton Counties had once again met the metric to elevate them to the Moderate Risk (Yellow) Level and issued an Order for Face Coverings and Restrictions on Events and Gatherings for the Counties. The Orders can be viewed on EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.
The Orders state, “Every person is required to wear a face covering that completely covers the person’s nose and mouth when the person is in a public place and other non-household members are present and physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. The Orders go on to define what constitutes a public place and also provides a list of exemptions for those individuals that cannot legitimately wear a face covering. Please do not shame or harass people for their choices regarding the wearing of face coverings. In regards to social gatherings and events, the Orders provide information on how to determine the number of people allowable at an event/gathering so adequate physical distancing can be maintained.
COVID-19 cases in Madison County have been increasing for the past month and have hit alarmingly high rates recently. It is apparent by the skyrocketing cases and information provided to public health from multiple sources that public health recommendations and Orders are not being followed in Madison County, as well as other areas in the region. We would call on everyone to please take this situation seriously and do your part to slow our spread of COVID19, particularly washing your hands or using hand sanitizer, staying home if you are sick, practicing physical distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals not of the same household), not hosting or attending large gatherings, which makes physical distancing difficult, and wearing a face covering in public when not able to physical distance.
The Board plans to meet next Thursday (October 8), at 8:00 a.m. to discuss if any changes need to be made to the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan and determine the best path forward as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times.
The COVID-19 Regional Response Plan, current COVID-19 active and total case counts, details on all cases, Response Plan metrics, and much more, can be found on our website and dashboard at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. EIPH also has a COVID-19 call center to answer questions.
Call 208-522-0310 or toll free at 855-533-3160. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through our Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.