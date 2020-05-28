Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho (6 in Bannock County, 1 in Franklin County, and 1 in Power County). This brings the total to 35 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Twenty of the 35 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.
• Patient is a female in her 40s from Franklin County. She is home recovering. Case is travel related. This is the first case of COVID-19 for Franklin County.
• Patient is a male in his 40s from Power County. He is home recovering. This is the first case of community transmission in Power County. Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases.
• Patient is a female in her 40s from Bannock County. She is recovering at home. Case is travel related.
• Patient is a female in her 30s from Bannock County. She is recovering at home. Case is travel related.
• Patient is a male in his 30s from Bannock County. He is recovering at home. Case is travel related.
• Patient is a male, under the age of 18, from Bannock County. He is recovering at home. Case is travel related.
• Patient is a male, under the age of 18, from Bannock County. He is recovering at home. Case is travel related.
• Patient is a female in her 20s from Bannock County. She is home recovering. Investigation is ongoing.
SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.
Prevention methods include:
• Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid people who are sick.
• Practice social distancing (6ft).
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/. For southeast Idaho information, please visit siphidaho.org or join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live.