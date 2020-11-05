The Board of Health at Eastern Idaho Public Health met Thursday morning and made additional modifications to the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan, including raising the active case rate/10,000 population from 10 to 15 for the Moderate Risk (yellow) Level and adding a metric to the highest level or the Critical Risk (red) Level of 45 active cases/10,000 population sustained for 3 days.
Based on this newly added metric, the BOH elevated Lemhi County to the Critical Risk Level. Lemhi County has seen an alarming increase in active COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks culminating in increased hospitalizations, which has tremendously stressed their hospital and healthcare providers, as well as four deaths of community members, three of which are being reported today (two women and one man, all in their 60s). An additional death is being reported of a woman in her 80s from Madison County.
During October, EIPH’s region saw a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Of the 64 total COVID-19 deaths reported since mid-June, 32 have been reported since October 20. This is of concern as the influenza season is starting and coinfections of COVID-19 and influenza can be difficult to treat and manage. The State reported the first two influenza deaths yesterday with both patients also being infected with COVID-19.
Fortunately, influenza has a vaccine and it is recommended this year to receive it as soon as possible. Please call your healthcare provider or the EIPH office closest to you to schedule your flu vaccine appointment.
In addition, frequent hand washing, staying home when sick, maintaining space between people (at last 6 feet), and wearing a face covering when not able to maintain space are great preventive measures that can be taken to slow the spread of both COVID-19 and influenza.
In addition, the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan was redesigned to add more education and recommendations for high-risk populations, businesses, and congregate living facilities as well as guidance on travel and gatherings/social events.
For a more detailed discussion on the above items, please view the BOH meeting (11/5/20) on EIPH’s YouTube Channel. Current COVID-19 case counts, details on all cases, and much more can be found on EIPH’s website and dashboard at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. Questions can be answered by calling 208-522-0310 or toll free at 855-533-3160 (Monday-Friday, 8-5), emailing COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov, or asking through our Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.