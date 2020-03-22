We were made aware of some positive cases of COVID-19 in other areas of the state that are related to recent travel to Blaine County, Idaho between March 8-22.
If residents in our 8-county jurisdiction (Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, or Madison) traveled to and spent time in Blaine County during these dates, we are asking that you immediately isolate (shelter in place).
Sheltering in place is not an official mandate, but asks that people stay at home, except to get necessary medical care, monitor their symptoms, and avoid close contact with anyone for 14 days after their last potential exposure date. After that time, and provided individuals are completely symptom-free, then they can follow the recommendations we are providing to the general community for COVID-19.
If you have any questions and/or would like further instruction, please call our COVID-19 Hotline (208-522-0310 or toll free 855-533-3160) on Monday, 3/23 after 8:00 a.m.