The coronavirus has arrived in East Idaho.
Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health officials plan to announce the first case of the virus in East Idaho during a press conference set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday (tonight) at Teton Valley Health's office, 120 E. Howard Ave., in Driggs.
Health officials have not released any information about the infected person except that the individual is currently in Teton County. Including this individual, there are currently three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The other two cases are out of Blaine and Ada counties.
No one has yet died from the coronavirus in Idaho.
A press release with additional information will be sent out after Saturday's press conference.