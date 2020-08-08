Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the death of a male in his 70s from Bonneville County due to complications of COVID-19.
Out of respect to his family, no additional details will be released.
"We are saddened by the death of this man and would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during their time of grief and loss,” stated Geri Rackow, EIPH Director.
COVID-19 cases continue to dramatically increase with 98 new cases being reported yesterday, August 7, throughout EIPH’s 8-county region.
This underscores the importance of each citizen doing their part, RIGHT NOW, to slow our spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing face coverings when in public when maintaining a space of six feet between yourself and people not of your household is not possible.
It is also important to wash your hands more frequently, avoid large gatherings of people, and to stay home if you are sick.
Collectively, we can make a difference in the cases of disease in our communities if we would commit to these simple strategies.
COVID-19 information can be found on our website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. Also, EIPH has a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Call 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 (toll free) to speak with someone. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through our Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho.