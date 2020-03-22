An East Idaho county issued a self-isolation public health notice on Saturday night recommending that its residents stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Teton County in consultation with Teton Valley Health issued the notice with the support of its three largest cities — Driggs, Victor and Tetonia. The county's notice urging its residents to self-isolate will remain in effect until April 5.
Teton County, population about 11,400, currently has two coronavirus cases. Both of the infected individuals are recovering from the virus at their homes.
Teton Valley Health issued a Saturday night press release saying the county's request that its residents self-isolate "is of the highest level of importance and urgency."
Dr. Erin Prissel, chief of staff at Teton Valley Health, and Dr. Nathan Levanger, chief medical officer at Teton Valley Health, issued the following joint statement: “Due to the long period of time from disease exposure to when symptoms appear, the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to reduce contact among individuals, whether they are currently experiencing symptoms or not. This is especially important given that individuals who have no symptoms will spread the disease. Therefore, we have asked that the cities and county tell residents to self-isolate at their place of residence.”
Teton Valley Health said in its press release: "All persons are advised to stay home except to complete essential activities or go to work to provide essential commercial and government services. Essential activities include grocery shopping, going to the bank or hardware store, going to the doctor, getting gas, collecting curbside take-out from a local restaurant, and recreating outdoors while practicing social distancing and being careful to avoid forming groups of any size."
Teton Valley Health added, "Grocery stores continue to be restocked on a regular basis. There is no need to hoard supplies. Please buy only what you need. Transportation will remain open, and trash pickup will continue. As always, IF YOU ARE SICK, or a member of your household is sick, STAY AT HOME."
For further information contact Teton Valley Health at 208-354-2383.