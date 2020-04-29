Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25's upcoming commencement ceremonies will include automobile processions in lieu of traditional graduation marches, district officials announced Wednesday.
District leaders have worked closely with the senior class presidents of New Horizon, Century, Pocatello and Highland high schools to come up with alternative graduation arrangements, due to the need for the public to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The vehicle processions, which will be broadcast live in some format, will take place along designated routes for each high school. Graduates will be asked to remain in their cars at all times and to adhere to a limit of two people per car.
“Our graduating seniors have spent a significant amount of time preparing for this moment, and their hard work deserves to be recognized,” Superintendent Doug Howell said in a press release. “We are excited to recognize them in this unique way.”
The district will stick with the same graduation dates as originally planned. New Horizon High School students will start their procession at 6 p.m. on May 28.
The three other high schools will have their ceremonies on May 29, with Pocatello High School’s procession starting at noon, Highland School’s procession starting at 3 p.m. and Century High School’s procession starting at 6 p.m.
The district is also making arrangements for each graduating senior to be photographed wearing a cap and gown.
Sue Pettit, the district’s director of secondary education, said the class presidents solicited input about graduation from their officers in student government by phone.
“They really liked some of the plans we’ve suggested,” Pettit said. “As of this morning, they did make some suggestions that are completely doable.”
Pettit said it was important to the student leaders that there be some type of diploma presentation and for each graduate to have his or her name read aloud. She said the district is committed to complying with the students' requests and hopes to offer specific details about graduation — such as maps of procession routes and schedules for having photographs taken — by May 8.
Pettit said the district is working with the City of Pocatello on certain details of graduation. Furthermore, several local businesses have offered to help with graduation. The district plans to meet with the Idaho State Journal about providing a forum for graduation speeches. Local radio stations, area sound technicians, a local photographer and Sign Gypsies have also offered their services.
“Everybody has been extremely kind and extremely helpful, ready and willing to do what they can for us to make this a successful and memorable graduation for our learners,” Pettit said.