POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees has approved a plan to begin the 2020-21 school year with a blended, conservative approach, the district said in a Tuesday news release.
The plan to begin the school year, which is expected to start on August 24, will incorporate two different models of instruction to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading within District 25 schools. The approach will involve one plan put in place for elementary-aged children in kindergarten up through fifth-grade and another for children attending secondary schools in grades six through 12. In-person instruction is an integral component to both plans, according to the district’s release.
“From the beginning, our ultimate goal has been to start school in-person and stay in-person as long as possible,” District 25 spokesperson Courtney Fisher said in the Tuesday release. “Our focus continues to be how best to fulfill our educational promise while prioritizing the safety of our learners and our staff.”
District 25 elementary schools will start the year with a modified traditional instructional model, which involves students being assigned to cohort groups and receiving face-to-face instruction five days per week. Fisher said this modified instructional model is similar to how the district has led elementary school classes in the past, except this modified approach incorporates various measures to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
For example, students will remain in their cohort groups, or designated classrooms, for all aspects of instruction, meaning teachers will not exchange cohort groups to provide instruction for different subjects like English, math or social studies. Fisher noted that students will still participate in recess and eat lunch in the cafeteria, though there will be physical distancing measures put in place in those locations as well as within the classrooms, hallways and other areas of the schools where students gather.
“Say a fourth-grade class would typically go to another classroom and teacher to receive a math lesson while the other class would go to the other teacher for a social studies lesson, those are the types of exchanges that won’t happen with this instruction model,” Fisher said. “They will really stay within this cohort, this bubble, with their class and their teacher for most of the day.”
Additionally, Fisher said teachers have been asked to remove any unnecessary items from their classrooms to maximize the physical distancing opportunities.
In terms of secondary school students, or those enrolled in middle and high schools, the approach involves a hybrid instruction model of two days of in-person instruction, and three days of remote learning. Students in secondary schools will be grouped alphabetically to attend class in-person on Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday, with Wednesday serving as a remote learning day for all.
For example, students with the last name beginning with the letters A-K will attend classes in-person on Monday and Thursday while students whose last name begins with the letters L-Z will attend in-person classes on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesdays will be a day where all students are learning remotely so that teachers can develop lesson plans and sanitize the classroom space.
“In addition to being a remote learning day for all students, Wednesdays will serve as professional development days for teachers,” Fisher said. “Because it’s a remote day, teachers will have office hours on Wednesdays so they will be available for students should they need to connect with them.”
The timeline to reevaluate and determine if District 25 can return fully to in-person, remain in their current models or transition solely to remote learning will be every two weeks, or in this case Friday, Sept. 4, Fisher said.
“District 25 has learned over the past several months that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with the many challenges associated with COVID-19 in schools,” Fisher said in the Tuesday release. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to approach the 2020-21 school year with the flexibility and agility outlined in our district’s Roadmap for the 2020-21 School Year.”
Fisher noted that all classes for elementary and secondary schools will include robust curriculums in which daily attendance will be recorded and, if applicable, remote learning hours will be monitored.
The district’s decision to approve the modified plan to the start of the school year came after members of the administration and Board of Trustees reviewed national trends for reopening schools across the country, as well as after considering feedback from District 25 staff and families, which indicated that starting more conservatively was worth their consideration., Fisher said.
“A soft opening will allow us to ease into the school year, identify any further operational adjustments that may need to be made, and evaluate any spikes associated with reopening schools to inform our decision-making for how best to proceed,” Fisher said in Tuesday’s release.
After consulting with the District 25 administration team to review the recommendation, Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said, “Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 leadership is taking a proactive approach that helps to ensure educational growth for learners, while also reducing risk of the spread of COVID-19 to learners, faculty, and staff, and thereby, our community. SIPH supports their approach 100 percent.”